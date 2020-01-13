You are here

  • Home
  • UK economy stalls as Brexit, political worries hit manufacturing output

UK economy stalls as Brexit, political worries hit manufacturing output

A Bank of England policymaker, Gertjan Vlieghe, hinted at a potential vote in favor of a January cut to the BoE’s main interest rate. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qk39

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

UK economy stalls as Brexit, political worries hit manufacturing output

  • UK’s monetary policy committee looking at the merits of near-term stimulus
  • Britain’s parliament last week finally approved Brexit, ending years of arguments that toppled two UK governments
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s economy has stalled, official data showed Monday, as Brexit and political uncertainty contributed to slashing manufacturing output, heaping pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates.
Gross domestic product contracted 0.3 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. It grew only 0.1 percent in the three months to the end of November, the ONS added.
Manufacturing meanwhile slumped 1.7 percent in November.
Speaking ahead of the data a Bank of England policymaker, Gertjan Vlieghe, hinted at a potential vote in favor of a January cut to the BoE’s main interest rate, weighing on the pound Monday.
It followed comments Friday by fellow policymaker Silvana Tenreyro, who said she could support a rate cut from the current 0.75-percent level, if the economy did not strengthen.
And on Thursday, the bank’s outgoing governor, Mark Carney, said the monetary policy committee was looking at the merits of near-term stimulus.
As for the latest GDP data, “a poor performance in November was always on the cards given that the uncertainties facing the economy were at a peak with the general election looming and doubts over what would happen on the Brexit front after it had been delayed again from 31 October,” noted Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to financial researchers EY ITEM Club.
“It is clear that businesses were cautious in their behavior while it also appears that consumers were reluctant to spend.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives convincingly won a general election in December that has broken the deadlock over the UK’s departure from the European Union.
Britain’s parliament last week finally approved Brexit, ending years of arguments that toppled two UK governments.
“We expect the economy to get a lift in the early months of 2020 from a more settled domestic political environment following the Conservatives substantial win... and an easing of near-term Brexit uncertainties as the UK leaves the EU with Johnson’s deal on 31 January,” said Archer.

Topics: economy UK Britain Brexit

Related

Business & Economy
Brexit relief for UK economy might not last long
Business & Economy
Brexit worries put brakes on UK economic growth

We want sustainable oil prices: Saudi energy minister

Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

We want sustainable oil prices: Saudi energy minister

  • Too early to talk about whether OPEC would continue with production curbs
  • ‘Saudi Arabia will continue to do all it can do to ensure stable oil markets’
Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, will work for oil market stability at a time of heightened US-Iranian tension and wants to see sustainable prices and demand growth, the kingdom’s energy minister said on Monday.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said it was too early to talk about whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, would continue with production curbs agreed under a deal that expires in March.
“As tension remains high in our region, Saudi Arabia will continue to do all it can do to ensure stable oil markets,” the minister told an energy conference.
“We would like to have a stable oil market, sustainable growth in terms of demand, sustainable growth in terms of supply,” he said, adding that both high and low prices were undesirable. “The worst thing is to have low oil prices that permanently damage industry.”
Oil prices held steady on Monday as the United States and Iran appeared to retreat from the brink of full-blown confrontation after a US drone strike killed an Iranian commander on Jan. 3 and Iran retaliated with missiles launched against US bases in Iraq.
Prince Abdulaziz said the United States was a strategic partner with a big role in international security. “We’re leaving it to our friends in the US to conduct themselves in the manner they see fit,” he said.
The kingdom, the world’s top oil exporter that witnessed an assault on its oil facilities last September that temporarily halved output, was the most “reliable and responsible supplier” of crude, the minister said.
Washington and Riyadh blamed Iran for the Sept. 14 missile and drone attacks on Saudi oil plants, a charge Tehran denied.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Saudi Arabia OPEC Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Business & Economy
UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz
Business & Economy
‘Nobody wants a war’ in the Middle East: OPEC’s Barkindo

Latest updates

UK economy stalls as Brexit, political worries hit manufacturing output
Pakistan court annuls Pervez Musharaff’s death sentence: prosecutor
How Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben is transforming the country’s culinary scene
Baby Talk: How to use your child car seat correctly
King Salman left on Monday for Oman to offer his condolences for the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.