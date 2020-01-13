You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East films nominated at 92nd Oscars

Middle East films nominated at 92nd Oscars

“For Sama,” a documentary about a young filmmaker living in Aleppo during the Syrian war was among the regional films nominated. (Handout)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cdzea

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East films nominated at 92nd Oscars

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Films hailing from the region, or about the Middle East, have been nominated in the Live Action Short category and the Documentary Feature category at the 2020 Academy Awards, set to take place on Feb. 9.

“Nefta Football Club,” a 2018 Live Action short film directed by French director Yves Piat and Damien Meghrebi, was nominated alongside “Brotherhood” by Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon.

Scroll down to watch Arab News’ interview with Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad and click here for our interview with Waad Al-Kateab

In “Brotherhood,” a hardened Tunisian shepherd’s son returns home after a long journey with a new wife, only to find tension rising between father and son in this short film by Tunisian director Joobeur.

“Nefta Football Club” focuses on children playing football in a Tunisian village, just as characters Abdallah and Mohammed come across a donkey with headphones on his ears and bags full of a white powder on his back.

Meanwhile, “The Cave” by Syrian director Feras Fayyad  and “For Sama” by Syrian auteur Waad Al-Kateab also scored nominations in the Documentary Feature category. 

“For Sama” focusses on Al-Khateab, a filmmaker living in Aleppo as she goes about her life from the start of the uprising through to the brutal siege of the city by Bashar Al-Assad’s forces and their allies.

For its part, “The Cave” tells the story of Amani Ballor, who amidst the civil war became the first woman to manage a hospital in the history of the country.

Topics: Oscars 2020 The Oscars

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2020 menswear campaign explores the beauty of Morocco

Louis Vuitton Spring 2020 Menswear collection. (Supplied)
Updated 13 January 2020
Arab News

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2020 menswear campaign explores the beauty of Morocco

  • Entitled “Footprints,” the campaign was lensed by Dutch artist Viviane Sassen
  • Setting the stage for the first series of images is the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Chefchaouen
Updated 13 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, Virgil Abloh unveiled the latest images of his Spring 2020 campaign, entitled “Footprints,” as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton Men’s.

Photographed by Dutch artist Viviane Sassen, the artful images are the first in a series of five men’s campaigns intended to portray man's positive footprint on planet Earth, the brand says.

The images feature a diverse cast of models scouted locally in Morocco. Supplied

Setting the stage for the first series of images is the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Chefchaouen, the Northwestern old town famous for its blue-washed houses that look like something straight out of a Wes Anderson film.

The images feature a diverse cast of models scouted locally in Morocco wearing the American designer’s new collection and traipsing windswept beaches and grassy dunes and posing against the backdrop of picturesque sunsets and with bushes of blooms, which serve as the main theme behind the menswear offering.

Entitled “Footprints,” the campaign was lensed by Dutch artist Viviane Sassen. Supplied

Indeed, wild flowers were at the forefront of the collection, appearing on jumpers, trousers, coats and bags. The Off-White designer also brought in a florist to decorate the brims of straw hats worn by some of the model’s with fresh blooms.

Abloh, who made history as the first African-American to spearhead the storied French house,  presented the collection in the cobbled streets and cafes of Paris’s Place Dauphine in June 2019.  Program notes for the show revealed that he’d the idea of flowers as a metaphor for diversity.

The subsequent campaigns for future men’s collections will be lensed on every continent, with the photographers yet to be determined. “Honing the travel-centric core of the House, the campaigns illustrate and celebrate the formative acts and feelings shared by male youth around the globe, irrespective of culture and creed,” explained the French maison in a release.

The images were shot in the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Chefchaouen. Supplied

Louis Vuitton isn’t the only French fashion house to draw inspiration from the North African nation for its latest campaign.

 Yves Saint Laurent Beauty decided to photograph the campaign of its newest cosmetics collection entitled “Pure Shots,” in Marrakech.

The Parisian maison tapped Moroccan model Tilila Oulhajj to star in the images, which were lensed by Belgium-based Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabat. 

Topics: Louis Vuitton Morocco

Latest updates

Niger army chief fired after 89 killed in extremist attack
Japanese PM Abe Shinzo arrives in UAE
French ‘Spiderman’ stages protest climb against pension reform
Harry, William present united front ahead of royal crisis summit
UAE to deliver commercial nuclear power in 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.