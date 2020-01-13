You are here

UK's Queen Elizabeth agrees to grandson Harry's wishes after crisis talks

In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London. (AP)
In this file photo dated Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, Britain's Prince William, right, Prince Harry, left, attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. (AP)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London. (File/AP)
Reuters

  • Queen and family held talks with Prince Harry at rural estate
  • William, Harry issue joint statement criticising paper report
SANDRINGHAM: Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's wish for a more independent future after an urgent meeting on Monday to resolve the rift in the British royal family.
Harry and his American actress wife Meghan triggered the crisis by announcing last week that they wished to step back from royal duties and spend more time in North America.
After a meeting at the queen's rural Sandringham estate in eastern England also attended by Harry's father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and his elder brother, Prince William, the 93-year-old Elizabeth said the family supported the couple's plans.
"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the monarch said in a statement.
"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."
Last week's shock announcement by Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, exposed divisions in the Windsor family and prompted soul-searching over what it means to be royal in the 21st century.
The couple consulted neither the queen nor Charles before their announcement, made on Instagram and their own website, a step seen as impertinent and premature by a family whose roots go back through a thousand years of European history.
Meghan is currently in Canada with their infant son Archie. She had been expected to join Monday's discussion by telephone.
She and Harry say they want a "progressive" new role for themselves and financial independence, which could mean working in the United States where Meghan is from.
But it is unclear how they will pull off a partial pullback from royal roles - which some media have dubbed "Megxit" in a play on Britain's tortuous Brexit departure from the European Union - or who will pay for a transatlantic lifestyle.
"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the queen said in her statement.

French military presence in Sahel supported by five African leaders

Randa Takieddine

French military presence in Sahel supported by five African leaders

  • Confirmation sought from African leaders that they want the 4,500 French army troops involved in fighting terrorists in Operation Barkhane to remain in the Sahel
  • Tensions between France and some leaders, especially those of Mali and Burkina Faso, prompted Macron to organize the summit
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a summit in the southwestern French city of Pau on Monday to discuss the French military presence in the Sahel, in north-central Africa. The summit was attended by the leaders of five African states — Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania and Chad — as well as the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres and Charles Michel, president of the European Council.

The discussion was focussed on the fight against extremists and the confirmation by the African leaders that they want the 4,500 French army troops involved in fighting terrorists in Operation Barkhane to remain in the Sahel.

Macron needed their firm public support concerning the French military presence. Tensions between France and some of these leaders, especially those of Mali and Burkina Faso, prompted him to organize this summit.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in the Malian capital Bamako against the presence of French troops, carrying posters saying Down with France and Barkhane must leave.

According to French diplomats, Macron, who visited Mali last month, felt that the leaders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso were not giving public support for the French presence.

Macron complained of a lack of any clear condemnation of anti-French feelings on the ground, saying he did not want to send soldiers to countries where their presence was not clearly wanted, especially as this presence had a high cost for France whether in soldiers killed or in military expenditure.

Before they started their talks the leaders attended a memorial service for the 13 French soldiers who died in Mali last month in a helicopter collision.

This summit was convened for the five leaders to express support clearly and publicly for the French military presence, which is the largest contribution to the fight against extremists belonging to Al-Qaeda and Daesh — thereby giving legitimacy to the French presence.

According to French diplomatic sources, France’s military efforts are failing to stop the progress of the Islamists in many areas, so the regional five countries need to be engaged in the support of the French military to give it legitimacy and to show that France has no colonial intentions in the African countries threatened by the Islamist groups.

French diplomatic sources also say France is not being sufficiently helped by other European countries which are as threatened by the Islamists as France, but they have only given logistics help and have no troops on the ground to help France.

Diplomats believe the Pentagon is considering withdrawing US logistic support from the French Barkhane operation in the Sahel. However, they stress that France cannot succeed on its own: It needs African and broader international support.

