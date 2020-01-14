Philippine authorities brace for Taal eruption

You are here

Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines. (Reuters)
Updated 14 January 2020
Ellie Aben

  • Alert level 4 remains in effect over the volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days
  • Authorities said the total evacuation of Volcano Island, and high-risk areas within a 14-km radius of the main crater, must be enforced
MANILA: Philippine authorities are bracing for an eruption of Taal volcano, south of the capital Manila, after it began to spew lava on Monday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a lava fountain from the volcano was recorded less than 24 hours after it entered a period of intense unrest, blasting ash and steam up to 15,000 meters into the air on Sunday.

The Philippine Seismic Network has recorded 144 volcanic earthquakes in the Taal region since 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Alert level 4 remains in effect over the volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption “is possible within hours to days.”

Phivolcs said the total evacuation of Volcano Island, and high-risk areas within a 14-km radius of the main crater, must be enforced. 

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as poor to zero visibility due to ash has been reported in some affected areas. Civil aviation authorities have advised aircraft to avoid the airspace around Taal volcano.

Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the worst-case scenario is that it will erupt at a scale similar to the June 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo that killed 800 people and rendered 200,000 homeless.

“The entire mountain collapsed during the (Pinatubo) eruption,” he added. “That’s what we’re fearing, that the eruption would cause the entire island to rise and scatter debris on the nearby areas. Hopefully this won’t happen. We can never predict the actions of this volcano.”

Lorenzana, who also heads the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said he had talked to Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum, who said there is no danger of a tsunami as Taal Lake is too small.

The NDRRMC said at least 5,458 families, or 24,508 individuals, in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite have been evacuated.

There are reports of areas in the immediate vicinity of the volcano being deserted and covered in ash, and of several houses having been destroyed.

Meanwhile, thousands of passengers remain stranded at Ninoy Aquino International Airport even as it resumed partial operations from 10 a.m. on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s office said the ash had prevented him from flying back to Manila from Davao City on Sunday.

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US — S.Korea’s Moon

U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in meet at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 14 January 2020
Reuters

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US — S.Korea’s Moon

  • “The US-N.Korea talks are not active right now, but I would say both leaders — President Trump and Chairman Kim — continue to trust one another and continue with their efforts”
Updated 14 January 2020
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday it was too early to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearization dialogue between the United States and North Korea, adding that Pyongyang has not yet shut the door to more talks.
Moon said US President Donald Trump’s recent letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a good sign that underscores his commitment to negotiations. Moon was speaking at a news conference at the presidential Blue House.
“Some were concerned about a new round of provocations just in time for Chairman Kim’s birthday,” Moon said. “Instead, President Trump sent him birthday wishes to stress his willingness to talk. It was a great idea.”
On Friday, a South Korean official said Trump had asked the South Koreans to pass on birthday greetings to North Korea.
Over the weekend, however, North Korea released a statement saying it had already directly received a letter from Trump and ridiculed South Korea for trying to “meddle” in US-North Korea relations.
In that statement, a North Korean foreign ministry official said that although Kim likes Trump personally, he would not make policy based on his personal feelings.
“North Korea made clear that the door to dialogue is not closed by saying they will come back to talks only when their demands are accepted,” Moon said of that North Korean response.
“The US-N.Korea talks are not active right now, but I would say both leaders — President Trump and Chairman Kim — continue to trust one another and continue with their efforts.”
South Korea has been increasingly sidelined as denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled.
In his New Year’s speech on Jan. 7, Moon said there was a “desperate need” for ways to improve ties with North Korea.
Rising tensions and international sanctions have blocked many of Moon’s proposals for inter-Korean projects, and Pyongyang has spent the past year criticizing Seoul as being beholden to the United States.
White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the United States had reached out to North Korea seeking to resume talks, according to an interview published on Sunday by Axios.
 

