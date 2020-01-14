Saving Iran deal ‘more important than ever’

You are here

Josep Borrell said the aim of the process was to save the deal, not sink it. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 January 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU’s diplomatic chief on Tuesday urged all parties to the Iran nuclear accord to save it, saying escalating tensions made the deal “more important than ever.”
Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs high representative, spoke after Britain, France and Germany formally triggered a dispute mechanism under the 2015 accord, after Iran announced its fifth major step back from compliance.
The deal gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Borrell, who will oversee the dispute mechanism which could ultimately lead to reimposition of UN sanctions, said the aim of the process was to save the deal, not sink it.
“The dispute resolution mechanism requires intensive efforts in good faith by all. As the coordinator, I expect all JCPOA participants to approach this process in that spirit,” he said, using an acronym for the deal’s formal title.
“In light of the ongoing dangerous escalations in the Middle East, the preservation of the JCPOA is now more important than ever,” he said.
In launching the process, Britain, France and Germany accused Tehran of repeated violations of the deal but insisted they remained committed to it.

Norway repatriates Daesh-linked woman, children from Syria

OSLO: Norway said Tuesday it was repatriating from Syria a woman linked to the Daesh group and her two children, one of them reportedly seriously ill, citing humanitarian reasons.
Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide, confirming the operation to bring them home, told reporters: “We are doing that for humanitarian reasons because we fear the child is sick.”
The government had until now refused calls to bring back the five-year-old, who according to media reports may be suffering from cystic fibrosis, unless his mother let him travel alone.
But the right-wing administration relented, allowing the three to travel to Norway from the Kurd-controlled camp at Al-Hol, northeast Syria, where they have been detained since March 2019.
Norwegian daily Aftenpost published a photo of the 29-year-old veiled mother, taken they said as she crossed from Syria into Iraq with her two children and two men. All the faces in the photo were blurred out.
The mother, who is described as Pakistani, is accused of having traveled to Syria in 2013 and married a Norwegian extremist who was killed in fighting.
She faces arrest when she gets to Norway on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization.
Since the collapse of the Daesh group’s so-called caliphate, the international community has been grappling with the problem of what to do with captured foreign nationals who fought with them.
While Norway has acknowledged the rights of former extremists to return home, it has until now refused to help them, except in the case of lone children.

