You are here

  • Home
  • Syria Kurds warn of regime pressure, aid shortages after UN vote

Syria Kurds warn of regime pressure, aid shortages after UN vote

A US military convoy drives on the outskirts of the Kurdish-controlled northern Syrian city of Qamishli on January 14, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2btn9

Updated 14 January 2020
AFP

Syria Kurds warn of regime pressure, aid shortages after UN vote

  • The UN had used the Yaroubiya crossing to deliver aid that the Syrian government had not permitted via Damascus
Updated 14 January 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria warned Tuesday that a UN vote to scrap a key entry point for cross-border aid will lead to medical shortages and expose them to regime control.
“There will be no (UN) aid entering the region except from government-held areas, which will give the regime a greater ability to control aid distribution,” said Abdel Kader Mouwahad, director of humanitarian affairs for Kurdish authorities.
The Yaroubiya crossing along the Iraqi border, was a key entry point for UN-funded medical aid reaching a Kurdish-held region where an estimated 1,650,000 people are reliant on humanitarian assistance, according to aid groups.
The UN had used it to deliver medical supplies that the Syrian government had not permitted via Damascus.
But it was scrapped last Friday after the UN Security Council voted to scale back cross-border aid deliveries to Syria, under pressure from regime ally Russia.
This leaves Syria’s Kurds with the unofficial Samalka crossing with Iraqi Kurdistan, which is not used for UN aid.
Yaroubiya’s closure will cripple at least half of the health care response in an area ravaged by battles against the Daesh group as well as a Turkish offensive in October that displaced 200,000 people.
It will disrupt “60 to 70 percent of medical assistance to Al-Hol,” an overcrowded desert camp brimming with tens of thousands of civilians and Daesh families, said Mouwahad.
It will also threaten the delivery of UN-funded medicine and medical equipment to a key hospital in the city of Hassakeh as well as critical medical points established around two towns near the Turkish border hard hit by Turkey’s latest incursion, he told AFP.
He said that UN support for the Kurdish Red Crescent may also be slashed.
Aggravating the situation, UN-funded aid to northeast Syria must now come either from Turkey or from government-held areas with permission from Damascus, which aims to reintegrate Kurdish-held areas into the state’s fold.
But Mouwahad said it was “impossible” for aid to enter from Turkey, which views Kurdish forces in Syria as a “terrorist” offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on its own soil.
Damascus, for its part, will use aid supply lines as a “pressure card” to encourage Kurds to relinquish the semi-autonomy they have achieved during Syria’s nine-year-old conflict.
“The aim is to politically intimidate the Kurdish administration,” he said.
Syrian troops have already deployed in much of the northeast in recent months as part of deal with the Kurds who are seeking protection from Turkey.
Damascus has also called on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces who have fought IS to integrate into its military, a proposal the Kurds rejected.
Redur Khalil, a senior SDF official, said the latest UN move was a “dangerous development.”
“Aid will be barred from reaching the region” under the restrictions on entry points, he said on Twitter, urging the United Nations to intervene.
International Crisis Group analyst Sam Heller said the curb on aid entry points “further concentrates power in Damascus, and in Syrian government hands.”
“It’s another instance of Damascus benefiting from its control of the Syrian state’s institutions and international legitimacy... to enforce dependence,” he said.

Topics: Syria Kurds UN

Related

Middle-East
Syriac monk in Turkey jailed on terror charges

Iran bars thousands from contesting elections

Iranians walk through a taxi stop off a main square in the Islamic republic's capital Tehran on January 11, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
AP

Iran bars thousands from contesting elections

  • The reformist newspaper Etemad said on Tuesday that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s constitutional watchdog has barred thousands of people from running in next month’s parliamentary elections, including 90 current lawmakers, most of whom are accused of corruption.
The Guardian Council, a body of senior clerics and legal experts, vets candidates for office as well as legislation, and rules out individuals if it believes their views or behavior are incompatible with the theocratic system. Half its members are appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A spokesman for the Guardian Council was quoted by the hard-line Kayhan paper as saying most of the lawmakers were rejected for “financial problems,” a reference to fraud and embezzlement. The spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, said more than 14,000 people registered to run in December. Of those, just 5,000 qualified, he said. Of the 290 current members of Parliament, 247 registered to run for re-election. Those rejected can appeal the decision in the coming days.
The reformist newspaper Etemad said on Tuesday that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates. It said that as a result the elections will essentially be an “internal vote” among hard-liners. Hard-liners were also disqualified, but it’s not clear how many.
The elections will test the popularity of the pro-reform bloc led by President Hassan Rouhani.
They have championed improved ties with the West and expanded social freedoms, but have suffered major setbacks since President Donald Trump assumed office.
Iran regularly holds presidential and parliamentary elections, but they are closely supervised by the clerical establishment, and the supreme leader has the final say on all major policies.

Topics: Iran

Related

Special
Middle-East
Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests
Middle-East
Turkey issues fatwa allowing govt loans for housing projects

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression
China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce
Iran bars thousands from contesting elections
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season set to go end in style
Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.