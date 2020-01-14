You are here

Harry, Meghan under fire after royal crisis summit

In this file photo taken on June 08, 2019 Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) return to Buckingham Palace after the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London. (AFP)
AFP

  • British newspapers raked over Monday’s meeting at which Queen Elizabeth II
  • The Daily Telegraph called the decision “The Queen’s reluctant farewell”
AFP

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan faced fresh criticism on Tuesday in the wake an emergency royal summit to discuss their shock withdrawal from frontline royal duties.
British newspapers raked over Monday’s meeting at which Queen Elizabeth II agreed to allow them to split their time between Canada and the UK.
“It means only one thing — Harry and Meghan have won!” royal commentator Philip Dampier wrote in the Daily Express. “They metaphorically held a gun to her head and she has given in.” 
The Sun tabloid’s editorial said: “Our Queen’s surrender to the petulant, selfish demands of Harry and Meghan may prove the biggest mistake of her reign.
“This couple have simply raised the bar for self-obsessed, arrogant entitlement.”
The Daily Mirror said the monarch “displayed a selflessness sadly lacking from the way Harry and Meghan have disrespectfully treated her.”
The Daily Telegraph called the decision “The Queen’s reluctant farewell.”
But final decisions on the couple’s future will be thrashed out in the coming days.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told BBC television he was “absolutely confident that they are going to sort this out.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last week they were stepping back as senior royals and wanted financial independence from the monarchy.
The pair, with baby Archie, have grown increasingly unhappy over life in the public eye.
Queen Elizabeth, 93, summoned her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, and his two sons Princes William and Harry to her Sandringham estate in eastern England on Monday.
Meghan went back in Canada after briefly returning to Britain last week.
In a rare personal statement, the monarch said the discussions were “very constructive” but admitted the Sussexes’ decision was not what she would have wanted.
“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life,” she said.
“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”
The queen said the Sussexes made clear they did not want to be reliant on public funds, while a “period of transition” had been agreed in which they will spend time in Canada and Britain.
“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” the sovereign said.
Harry, 35, is sixth in line to the throne behind 71-year-old Charles, William, 37, and his brother’s three young children.
Meghan, 38, an American who had forged her own television acting career, was seen as a breath of fresh air for the royal family when she married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.
But in October last year the couple admitted to struggling with the spotlight following their wedding and Archie’s birth in May 2019.
They have lashed out at negative press coverage with Harry claiming British tabloids had mounted a “ruthless” and “malicious” attempt to vilify his wife.
Online and television debate has raged since Wednesday over whether tabloid coverage had been racist toward the duchess.
How the Sussexes will be funded is one of the key issues to resolve. Five percent of the couple’s income comes from public funds.
The rest comes from Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall hereditary private estate. It has officially reported assets worth £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion, 1.3 billion euros).
“What is appropriate for a semi-royal person to be doing? Should they be endorsing particular commercial products at the expense of other commercial products?,” asked royal biographer Robert Hardman.
“Is their first priority to their shareholders, their directors, or to the Queen?“
The British police meets the couple’s security costs.
Besides Britain, Queen Elizabeth is the head of state of Canada and 14 other countries.
The Canadian government has yet to decide whether it will assume the security costs when Harry and Meghan are in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
Hardman said history showed the royal family “always bounces back.”
“It’s been going a thousand years, it’s tough, the monarch’s tough,” he told AFP. “It’s difficult times ahead but she’s seen and known worse.”

Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Trump to headline Davos summit

Trump to headline Davos summit

GENEVA: US President Donald Trump will be the star attraction at this year’s Davos forum, which will also focus on the fallout of climate change and a more inclusive model of capitalism, organizers said Tuesday.
The annual gathering of global movers and shakers in the village of Davos in the Swiss Alps will draw a total of 53 heads of government and state for four days starting on January 21.
The 50th edition will have more than 2,800 participants, including teenage eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, who will renew her call on participants to stop subsidising fossil fuels.
“We demand that leaders play their part in putting an end to this madness,” the 17-year-old, who is also due to take part in protests outside the summit, wrote in The Guardian.
The World Economic Forum, which organizes the summit, said other participants this year will include Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump will be accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and her husband and top presidential adviser Jared Kushner.
A high-level US economic team will include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is busy finalizing Britain’s departure from the European Union at the end of this month, will not attend.
But Prince Charles, who has been involved in trying to mend relations within the royal family over his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s shock decision to give up on high-profile royal duties, will be there.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who had been due to attend Davos according to a preliminary guest list, is no longer expect to attend, according to the latest list.
The summit comes amid renewed global tensions following a US drone strike on January 3 that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad international airport.
Iran has also been shaken by demonstrations after admitting it “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet a few hours after a retaliatory missile strike against US bases in Iraq.
The meeting’s theme this year is “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World” and it will place an emphasis on a more inclusive model of capitalism.
“The world is in a state of emergency and the window to act is closing fast,” Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman at the World Economic Forum, told reporters.
Schwab called for participants to agree a “Davos Manifesto” for a new type of stakeholder capitalism.
After some criticism last year over the number of private jets ferrying political and business leaders to the summit, organizers were also keen to show off the meeting’s environmental credentials.
For the first time this year, solar panels and geothermal heating have been introduced in the Congress Center and there will be a temporary railway station to encourage participants to use public transport.
Ahead of the meeting, the Swiss army has begun deploying in the area around Davos under a security plan that will involve up to 5,000 soldiers.
Swiss broadcaster SRF estimated the costs of policing the summit at 45 million Swiss francs.

Topics: Davos

