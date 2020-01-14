You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia urges level playing field for all energy forms

Saudi Arabia urges level playing field for all energy forms

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kp85

Updated 15 January 2020
Caline Malek

Saudi Arabia urges level playing field for all energy forms

  • Kingdom wants to be part of the solution, Prince Abdulaziz tells Future Sustainability Summit in Abu Dhabi
  • Energy Minister said by 2040 a lot of oil, gas, coal and renewables will still be needed
Updated 15 January 2020
Caline Malek

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia is taking significant steps in shifting a part of its energy mix to renewables while reducing its carbon footprint, according to Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy.

Addressing the Future Sustainability Summit, a major event of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), on Tuesday in the UAE capital, Prince Abdulaziz highlighted the changes underway in Saudi Arabia and their importance to ongoing efforts to combat climate change.

“The first part of the preparation was to move from calling our Ministry of Oil to Ministry of Energy,” he said. “As a minister, I am honored to have full command of the ecosystem that is necessary for an energy strategy and its execution.

“So, as the Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia, I have no excuses for not developing and executing an energy strategy, with all the enablers that an energy minister could have at his disposal.”

Prince Abdulaziz shed light on the various ways in which Saudi Arabia intends to implement its strategy for developing a sustainable energy ecosystem.

“What Saudi Arabia is endowed with is somewhat different compared with other countries,” he said. “The holistic notion of the world energy market should always be present in devising your own energy mix and energy strategy.”

A country like Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest energy exporters in the world, cannot disassociate itself from its domestic considerations when it comes to such matters, he said.

“The more renewables and gas we use for our local market and our own consumption, the more we will be freeing (up) liquids, which are exportable to the world’s oil markets,” he said.

“We are adding to the amount of oil available to us for export, but that is not the (only) incentive we have.

“We are building an energy strategy focused more on the most effective and economical energy mix for Saudi Arabia, free of any biases of any nature.”

Saudi Arabia is now looking at the economics of the issue as opposed to preconceived notions, Prince Abdulaziz said, adding that the optimal energy mix for the Kingdom is gas and renewables.

“Certain areas of Saudi Arabia will have to settle for liquids due to constraints of distance, space and the amount of consumption,” he said.

By 2030, however, Saudi Arabia will be developing its gas resources, he said, adding: “We will be quite big in terms of our renewables use. Local energy reforms will reduce domestic consumption by 2 million boe/d.”

Prince Abdulaziz described renewables as not only a source of energy but also as a valuable tool for diversification for the manufacturing sector.

“Our aspiration, in terms of renewables, be it solar or wind, is not just in fulfilling our own demand domestically, but also involving ourselves in manufacturing, with huge amounts of exports, and developing our local companies and industries to ensure they become as competitive as Masdar,” he said, referring to the prominent Abu Dhabi-based developer and operator of clean-energy projects.

“We have ACWA Power, and we will have more (companies) like it.”

Prince Abdulaziz added: “Primarily we want to do it with a view that people could give all sorts of energy a fair, equitable chance so long as we mitigate these emissions.

“It is equally important to be realistic about what sort of an energy mix the global economy will have. Right now, we have quite a few technologies that are in use, such as carbon sequestration, and the rate of evolution of that is impressive.”

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has introduced the concept of a circular carbon economy, which Prince Abdulaziz described as the right solution and a way forward for the Kingdom to advance the notion that, regardless of the source of energy used, mitigating and sequestering the impact of emissions is vital for combating climate change.

“We are actually going further than that and viewing carbon as a material that has value, that you can manufacture, make use of and monetize. It will be a win-win situation,” he said.

To this end, Saudi Arabia is working to a holistic plan through its National Energy Efficiency Program (NEEP), whereby it can become a model for efficient, sound and environmentally friendly energy production.

“It is extremely important, as a producer country, that we present ourselves as an efficient user of energy,” he said.

“But for that to happen, you must have price reform, and we now have a very effective Energy Pricing Reform Program, which will lend support to the NEEP.”

Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom is also transitioning towards a more energy-efficient vehicular fleet with the same efficiency level as that of its American counterpart by 2025.

For good measure, Saudi Arabia has changed its building codes to ensure new structures are more efficient, and all utilities are being converted to achieve the same objectives, he said, adding that manufacturers of equipment ranging from air conditioners to refrigerators are following suit.

More broadly, Prince Abdulaziz said, Saudi Arabia is looking forward to the conversion of its energy mix, whereby it will use more gas and renewables to become part of the solution.

“Primarily, we want to achieve it assuming that people have to give all sources of energy a fair and equitable chance as long as we mitigate these emissions,” he said.

“It is equally important to be realistic about what sort of energy mix the global economy will have.

"By 2040 we will still need a lot of oil, a lot of gas and coal and a lot of renewables.

“You cannot attend to the security of supply issue if you say I don't want to rely on Middle East sources of energy and at once want to achieve sustainability development goals."

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the summit of G20 leaders in November this year, it is embracing the concept of a circular carbon economy, with the brightest scientists in the field working with the Kingdom, Prince Abdulaziz said.

“We are advancing and pushing it for G20, and we are receiving a good reception,” he said.

“We have a story to tell and we have a roadshow. We are willing to be proactively engaged in serious but objective discussions, not emotional debates.”

Prince Abdulaziz concluded his address by saying that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have the same hopes and aspirations as well as the same energy and environmental agenda.

“We really see eye to eye in what we do,” he said. “We are ready. Last year, the Kingdom reduced its emissions by 2.8 percent and ranked fourth in terms of reduction of emissions among G20 countries. If that’s not a way to demonstrate our commitment, I don’t know what else we can do.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Fair oil price is in the eye of the beholder: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce

Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce

  • Farm products, aircraft, cars and energy to benefit from major spending surge under two-year agreement
Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

LONDON: China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the US over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source, likely giving a much-needed boost for planemaker Boeing.

Under the terms of the trade deal to be signed on Wednesday in Washington, China would also buy over $50 billion more in energy supplies, and boost purchases of US services by about $35 billion over the same two-year period, the source told Reuters on Monday.

The Phase 1 agreement calls for Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods to increase by some $32 billion over two years, or roughly $16 billion a year, said the source, who was briefed on the deal.

When combined with the
$24 billion US agricultural export baseline in 2017, the total gets close to the $40 billion annual goal touted by US President Donald Trump.

The numbers, expected to be announced on Wednesday at a White House signing ceremony between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, represent a staggering increase over recent Chinese imports of US manufactured goods, raising some skepticism over how it would be achieved.

Two other sources familiar with the Phase 1 trade deal agreed with the rough breakdown of the purchases, without providing specific numbers.

A spokesman for the US Trade Representative’s office could not be reached for comment.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday called the deal a “huge step forward” for US-China trade relations and “a really, really good deal for the US.” He said that Beijing’s compliance would be monitored closely. “We expect them to live up to the letter of the law,” he said.

When the Phase 1 trade deal was struck on Dec. 13, US officials said China had agreed to buy $200 billion in additional US farm products, manufactured goods, energy and services over the next two years, compared to the baseline of 2017.

They said they would publish targets for the four broad areas, but would keep details of specific products classified to avoid market distortions.

The $32 billion agriculture increase over 2017 was confirmed by Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs, who spoke to reporters on Monday in Beijing.

While seeing room for China to boost purchases of wheat, soybeans, sorghum, dried sistillers grains and some corn, analysts and traders doubted whether it could absorb such a big increase. Relying on the US so heavily could expose China to price and supply risks, they said.

Trump had mainly touted the increased farm exports, which would benefit a major political constituency that has been battered by Chinese retaliatory tariffs during his 18-month trade war with Beijing.

Company executives have been waiting eagerly for details of what other US goods China would be buying more of, aside from farm products, after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have stalled US business investment.

The $80 billion increase for manufactured goods includes significant purchases of autos, auto parts, aircraft, agricultural machinery, medical devices and semiconductors, said one of the sources, without giving the names of any specific suppliers.

The aircraft would likely be built by Boeing, the No. 1 US exporter, whose sales to China have ground to a halt over the past two years. 

Topics: China

Related

Business & Economy
China trade surplus with US dropped 8.5% to $296bn in 2019
Business & Economy
China’s economy czar going to Washington to sign trade deal

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression
China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season set to go end in style
Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests
Musk eyes $346m payday as Tesla market value soars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.