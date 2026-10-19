Walking into Sugar Rhymes in Jeddah’s Al-Naeem district feels like stepping into a fairytale. With whimsical cottage-style interiors and Disney-like charm, the bakery and cafe is especially appealing to families with children.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with familiar morning dishes given imaginative names and creative presentations.

The Basigiano Treasure of Benedetta, an Italian take on eggs benedict, features two poached eggs on a grilled English muffin with basil spread, beef bacon and Italian-style hollandaise sauce, finished with parmesan and balsamic drops.

Mystic Meadow Turkish Eggs pairs poached eggs with creamy garlic yogurt, warm paprika butter, fresh herbs, pickled onions, pomegranate and dried rose petals, bringing together tangy and gently spiced flavours.

The Pixie’s Spinach Blossom Benedict offers another variation, with roasted English muffins topped with baby spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, cayenne pepper and green guacamole. Portions generally suit one person, but diners can order several dishes to share.

For something different, try the Starlit Sugar Rhymes Flatbread, topped with boiled eggs, yogurt and Turkish paprika sauce, then finished with fresh herbs, sumac, pickled onions and dried rose petals. A lighter option is the Tuna Twinklewich Sandwich, which combines tuna, garden herbs and lemon pickle puree in grilled brioche, served with mixed greens and mango in a citrus-honey vinaigrette.

For a sweeter start, the Golden Spell Pancake layers fluffy pancakes with hazelnut cream and Lotus biscuit crumble, topped with vanilla ice cream. The Pixie Granola Yogurt Fruit Parfait offers a lighter mix of homemade granola, creamy yogurt, seasonal fruits and seeds.

The cakes are also worth exploring, especially for celebrations. The Enchanted Cake combines vanilla cake, white chocolate and raspberry sauce, while The Vanilla Strawberry Cake features sponge, fresh strawberries and whipped cream cheese frosting. Both are available for pre-order in larger sizes for birthdays and other special occasions.

Seasonal drinks include a cold matcha latte and an iced pumpkin spice latte with autumn-inspired flavors.

Sugar Rhymes offers a playful alternative to a typical bakery visit, particularly for families. For details, visit @sugarrhymes_sa.