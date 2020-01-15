You are here

  • Home
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’

The drama series is to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5uhf

Updated 15 January 2020
AP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’

  • Film star Chopra Jonas was in the ABC TV series ‘Quantico'
  • Madden starred in the award-winning BBC and Netflix series ‘Bodyguard’
Updated 15 January 2020
AP

PASADENA: Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the US edition of “Citadel,” a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries.

“The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international approach to storytelling, and we can’t wait to tell you more as it comes together.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Local-language productions are being done in Italy and India, with another announced Tuesday in Mexico. Amazon called the U.S. version the “mothership” of the project, with production set to begin this summer.

Film star Chopra Jonas was in the ABC TV series “Quantico.” Madden starred in the award-winning BBC and Netflix series “Bodyguard.”

The other “Citadel” productions will “enhance the experience of engaging with the show,” Salke said. Further details and release dates were not announced.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Richard Madden Citadel

What We Are Reading Today: The Evolution of Knowledge by Jurgen Renn

Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Evolution of Knowledge by Jurgen Renn

Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

This book presents a new way of thinking about the history of science and technology, one that offers a grand narrative of human history in which knowledge serves as a critical factor of cultural evolution. 

Jürgen Renn examines the role of knowledge in global transformations going back to the dawn of civilization while providing vital perspectives on the complex challenges confronting us today in the Anthropocene — this new geological epoch shaped by humankind.

Renn reframes the history of science and technology within a much broader history of knowledge, analyzing key episodes such as the evolution of writing, the emergence of science in the ancient world, the Scientific Revolution of early modernity, the globalization of knowledge, industrialization, and the profound transformations wrought by modern science. 

He investigates the evolution of knowledge using an array of disciplines and methods, from cognitive science and experimental psychology to earth science and evolutionary biology.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Pythagorean Theorem: A 4,000-Year History by Eli Maor

Latest updates

Lebanese politicians watching as economy collapses: UN official
Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’
Amazon chief Bezos to invest $1bn in digitizing small businesses in India
Russia urges Gulf nations to consider a joint security mechanism
Malaysia Airlines suspends taking delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets due to grounding

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.