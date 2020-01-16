King Salman compensates Malaysian victims of Makkah crane collapse

You are here

Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan delivered the compensation payments at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex. (Photo/Supplied)
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia has compensated the families of Malaysian pilgrims who were killed or injured while performing Hajj in 2015 when a crane crashed into the Grand Mosque in Makkah, killing a total of 111 pilgrims of various nationalities and injuring hundreds of others.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan delivered the compensation payments to the Putrajaya Islamic Complex on Tuesday. Each family of the seven Malaysians who lost their lives in the accident received SR1 million ($267,000), while each of the three pilgrims injured was compensated with SR500,000 ($133,000). The compensation was paid personally by King Salman.

Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister Mujahid Rawa and representatives from Tabung Haji — the Malaysian Hajj pilgrims fund board were present at Putrajaya when Qattan delivered the payments. Rawa expressed his gratitude to King Salman for “the empathy and attention given to Malaysian pilgrims,” adding, “we are thankful for his kindness and generosity.”

The families also received an additional $5,000 from Tabung Haji and $5,000 from a takaful protection scheme.

RIYADH: The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir to bid him farewell at the end of the envoy’s tenure.

Simon Collis “will finish in his role as British ambassador at the end of the month, following five years in the Kingdom,” the UK Embassy in Riyadh told Arab News on Wednesday.

As well as discussing regional issues, Collis delivered a message of thanks and best wishes to Al-Jubeir.

“He expressed the honor he felt at having served as the British ambassador, particularly at such an important time for Saudi Arabia, and reiterated the UK’s commitment to the strategic partnership within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030,” said the embassy.

In November, Collis said: “The UK is a strategic partner with Saudi Arabia on the delivery of Vision 2030, an ambitious program that aims to build a vibrant society and a thriving economy.”

During their meeting, Al-Jubeir lauded the ambassador’s efforts in enhancing relations and cooperation between the two countries. They reviewed bilateral ties, and discussed ways to further develop them in various fields.

