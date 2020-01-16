You are here

Gary Player commits to inaugural Golf Saudi Summit

Gary Player will share his views on how health and wellbeing are integral to long-term success and sustainability of the game. (Reuters)
Gary Player commits to inaugural Golf Saudi Summit

  • Icon of the game joins gathering of leading industry figureheads to discuss the development of Saudi’s vision for golf in the kingdom
  • Gary Player has nine Major victories, nine Senior Majors and 165 international tour victories to his name
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Nine-time Major Champion, Gary Player, will join a host of golf’s most influential figures at the Golf Saudi Summit, taking place in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 2-4 February, 2020.

One of the most decorated golfers of all time and a prolific golf course architect who has designed many award-winning golf courses around the world, Player will share his views on how health and wellbeing are integral to long-term success and sustainability of the game. In addition to his nine Major victories on the regular tour, Gary Player has won nine Senior Majors and has 165 international tour victories to his name.

“Saudi Arabia’s ambition in golf presents a significant opportunity for the game and all its stakeholders and future exponents,” commented Mr. Player, who won his first Major title at the 1959 Open Championship. “I am excited to connect with many of the national stakeholders at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s transformation and to hear first-hand about Vision 2030 and, importantly, how they plan to capitalize on the socio-economic benefits the sport can provide for its youthful population.”

His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “We are privileged to have Gary Player joining us for the first ever Golf Saudi Summit. He has kept a keen interest in our progress and been a good friend in the early stages our development. We are looking forward to his insights and developing a strong working partnership.”

The inaugural event will allow delegates the chance to learn more about golf’s rapid growth within the Kingdom while evolving key business relations. Attendees will see first-hand how the nation has taken major strides in golf development through Golf Saudi’s commitment to creating a new ecosystem, which has focussed on Golf Saudi’s five key development pillars: Access and Infrastructure, Events, National Team and Academies, Mass Participation and Tourism.

Businesses will be given a unique opportunity to tap into this progress, as the Kingdom showcases numerous lucrative opportunities and its ability to drive real estate, corporate, tourism and business-to-business benefits. This is as well as offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy and experience the world’s best players going head-to-head, which it will do during the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers from January 30 – 2 February.

Showcasing Saudi Arabia’s ambition and its connectivity to the national Vision 2030 social-economic development program, the summit is the brainchild of His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan and has been established to bring the leading business figures in global golf together to debate how Saudi can pioneer new benchmarks in mass participation, design and management.

At the heart of Golf Saudi’s strategy are innovation and best-practice, and therefore the utilization of new technologies is likely to be a hot topic for conversation, and one which could set the tone for the industry globally going forward. This pioneering spirit is a key requisite for the country’s cutting-edge strategy and will underpin the occasion.

Other headline names already confirmed are Player’s fellow Major winners, Greg Norman; award-winning golf course architects, Robert Trent Jones Jr. and David McLay Kidd; legendary swing coach, David Leadbetter; and Tim Shantz, CEO of Troon and one of the game’s most powerful figures. Saudi stakeholders attending will notably include: His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan; Mike Reininger, CEO Qiddiya; John Pagano, CEO Red Sea Project; and Majed Al-Sorour CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation.

For further information on the Golf Saudi Summit and to register your interest in the event, please visit: www.golfsaudisummit.com.

Topics: Golf Saudi Summit Gary Player Saudi International

Winter at Tantora festival: First desert polo tournament kicks off

Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

Winter at Tantora festival: First desert polo tournament kicks off

  • The AlUla region provides the perfect natural stage to witness some of the greatest polo stars on the planet in action
Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first desert polo tournament kicks off on Thursday amid the spectacular surroundings of the AlUla UNESCO heritage site.
The three-day event, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Saudi Polo Federation, is part of the Winter at Tantora festival and will feature leading international polo players competing in a desert environment — a world first.
Competitors include Argentine Pablo Mac Donough, leading a La Dolfina team fresh from an 11th victory at the Argentinian Open.

As one of the long-term supporters of this prestigious sport, Richard Mille will be the official timekeeper and title sponsor of the exclusive event.

FASTFACT

The Royal Commission for AlUla in cooperation with Saudi Polo Federation breaks new ground with the staging of the first desert polo tournament in the Kingdom.

“We are proud to be part of this significant event and to support the continuous development of polo in Saudi Arabia. The AlUla region provides the perfect natural stage to witness some of the greatest polo stars on the planet in action. We are really looking forward to the tournament and wish all its participants the best of luck” said Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille EMEA.

For his part, Saudi Polo Federation Chairan Amr F. Zedan said: “Richard Mille has always had a strong connection with the world of sport and we are delighted to partner with such a prestigious brand as we continue to proactively promote this exciting and beautiful sport in the Kingdom.    

Topics: DESERT POLO AlUla Desert Polo Winter at Tantora festival

