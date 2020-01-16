You are here

Hyundai and Kia bet on London startup for next-gen electric cars

Kia is pinning its hopes on the Niro EV, an all-electric compact. (Supplied)
AFP

  • Hyundai and Kia have a shared ownership structure but target slightly different markets
LONDON: South Korea’s Hyundai and its Kia affiliate announced plans on Thursday for a major investment in London-based startup Arrival to produce next-generation electric vehicles that cost less than standard-engine models.

The €100 million ($110 million) bet on the five-year-old technology firm comes as some manufacturers abandon Britain because of uncertainties about how it will trade with EU nations once it leaves the bloc this month.

Arrival is focused on designing and producing so-called Generation 2 electric vehicles, which are environmentally friendly cars made from scratch rather than being retrofitted, standard-engine production models.

“Generation 2 vehicles are assembled using small footprint micro-factories, located in areas of demand and profitable at thousands of units,” the three companies said in a joint statement.

Hyundai and Kia have a shared ownership structure but target slightly different markets and demographics.

“The eco-friendly vehicle market in Europe is expected to grow rapidly due to reinforcement of environmental regulations,” Hyundai’s research and development department head Albert Biermann said.

“This strategic partnership will empower our companies to scale Generation 2 electric vehicles globally.”

Arrival said its models “are priced the same, or less than, current fossil fuel vehicles, making the decision to switch to electric inevitable.”

The company employs 800 people globally, and has offices in western Europe and the US as well as in Israel and Russia.

Hyundai sells around 4.5 million vehicles a year worldwide and Kia around 3 million.

Both companies manufacture a range of hybrid and electric models.

B20 boost for women in business

Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

B20 boost for women in business

  • The summit, whose slogan is “Transforming for Inclusive Growth,” begins on Thursday
Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

LONDON: One of Saudi Arabia’s top business leaders hopes a summit connected to the G20 will help support women in leadership roles throughout the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is this week hosting the business group (B20) connected to the G20 summit which takes place in November. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers, said that a working council specializing in women in business would help to support the Vision 2030 goals of increasing the economic participation of women. The summit, whose slogan is “Transforming for Inclusive Growth,” begins on Thursday.

The Kingdom assumed the G20 presidency at the start of last month.

