You are here

  • Home
  • Europe will face terror threat if Libya govt falls: Erdogan

Europe will face terror threat if Libya govt falls: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said terrorist organizations could find a fertile ground in Libya. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8894e

Updated 18 January 2020
AFP

Europe will face terror threat if Libya govt falls: Erdogan

  • The article was published on the eve of a Libya peace conference in Berlin
  • Erdogan’s government backs Sarraj and the Turkish parliament approved the deployment of troops to Libya
Updated 18 January 2020
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Europe it could face new threats from terrorist organizations if Libya’s UN-recognized government in Tripoli were to fall, in an article published in Politico on Saturday.

In the article, which was published on the eve of a Libya peace conference in Berlin, Erdogan said the EU’s failure to adequately support the Government of National Accord (GNA) would be “a betrayal of its own core values, including democracy and human rights.”

“Europe will encounter a fresh set of problems and threats if Libya’s legitimate government were to fall,” Erdogan wrote.

“Terrorist organizations such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, which suffered a military defeat in Syria and Iraq, will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet.”

The GNA led by Fayez Al-Sarraj has been under attack since April from strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces based in the east of the country, with fighting killing over 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters.

In a joint initiative, Turkey and Russia have brokered a cease-fire but Haftar walked away from talks in Moscow this week aimed at finalizing the truce agreement.

A furious Erdogan has accused Haftar of fleeing Moscow and said he would “teach (him) a lesson” if he resumed fighting.

Erdogan’s government backs Sarraj and the Turkish parliament approved the deployment of troops to Libya earlier this month after the signing of a controversial security and maritime deal between Tripoli and Ankara.

“To leave Libya at the mercy of a warlord would be a mistake of historic proportions,” he said, in a veiled reference to Haftar.

Topics: Turkey Libya

Related

Exclusive
Middle-East
Revealed: Erdogan’s $2.7bn Libya cash grab
Update
Middle-East
‘Putschist Haftar’ has ‘ran away’ from Moscow after Libya truce talks – Turkey’s Erdogan

Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building

Updated 4 min 47 sec ago

Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building

Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
BEIRUT: Security forces in Beirut fired tear gas and used water cannons on Saturday in clashes with protesters armed with tree branches and sign posts near Lebanon’s parliament.
After a lull in largely peaceful protests which broke out across the country in October over the state of the economy, people filled the streets again this week. They are furious at a ruling elite that has steered the country toward its worst economic crisis in decades.
Police wielding batons and firing tear gas have wounded dozens of people at protests in recent days, alarming human rights groups. Anger at the banks — which have curbed people’s access to their savings — boiled over, with protesters smashing bank facades and ATMs on Tuesday night.
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said on Saturday that police in Beirut were being “violently and directly” confronted at one of the entrances to the parliament. In a tweet, it called on people to leave the area for their own safety.
Witnesses said they saw young men hurling stones and flower pots toward riot police, while protesters tried to push through an entrance to a heavily barricaded district of central Beirut, which includes the parliament.
Hundreds of protesters marched and chanted against in the political class in other parts of the capital. A large banner at one of the rallies read: “If the people go hungry, they will eat their rulers.”
The unrest, which stemmed from anger at corruption and the rising cost of living, forced Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri to resign in October. Feuding politicians have since failed to agree a new cabinet or rescue plan.
The Lebanese pound has lost nearly half its value, while dollar shortages have driven up prices and confidence in the banking system has collapsed. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Latest updates

Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building
Iran to send flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine
Syrian rebels seen on plane to Tripoli are ‘mercenaries for GNA’: Libyan newspaper
Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’
From Syria to stardom: Zain Al-Rafeea sheds light on his Hollywood highlights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.