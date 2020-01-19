Fearless Delhi women protesters inspire national movement

You are here

In this file photo taken on January 6, 2020, protesters hold placards as they listen to speakers in the Shaheen Bagh, which has been blocked off by demonstrators protesting against India's new citizenship law, near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. (AFP)
In this picture taken on January 16, 2020, protesters take part in a demonstration for the fifth consecutive day against India's new citizenship law, at Mansoor Ali Park in Allahabad. (AFP)
A young girl holds an Indian flag as she accompanies her mother to sit-in protest, led by women, against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity, at Shaheen Bagh neighborhood of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP)
Indian Muslims along with activists of Bhim Army shout slogans against a new Citizenship law, after Friday prayers in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP)
Updated 19 January 2020
  • Many of India’s 200 million Muslims fear the government is getting ready to draw up a national citizenship register that could strip them of their nationality, though New Delhi denies this and calls the law a “humanitarian” gesture
  • The government in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state is fiercely loyal to right wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has cracked down on protesters
NEW DELHI: Defiant women who have been blocking a New Delhi highway for more than four weeks in protest against a bitterly disputed citizenship law have inspired thousands across India to copy their challenge to the Hindu nationalist government.
Supported by volunteers who bring biryani meals, chai and blankets, groups have started occupation protests in about 20 cities across the country of 1.3 billion people to demand the repeal of the law that opponents say is anti-Muslim.
Nearly all pay tribute to the 200 grandmothers and housewives and students who sit and sleep across the main road in the Shaheen Bagh district of Delhi, fighting a law that would give passports to “persecuted” religious minorities from three neighboring countries but only non-Muslims.
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in rallies across India since parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 11.
Many of India’s 200 million Muslims fear the government is getting ready to draw up a national citizenship register that could strip them of their nationality, though New Delhi denies this and calls the law a “humanitarian” gesture.
Though at least 27 people have died in violence around some demonstrations, protesters have taken over parks and streets in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh states as well as two new occupations in Delhi.
Srijan Chawla, a student protest leader in Mumbai, said “Shaheen Bagh has inspired a lot of women in this country to go on the streets and protest. Be it Kolkata, be it Delhi, be it here in Mumbai.”
Hundreds of protesters have spent nearly three weeks on public land in Gaya in Bihar. A huge poster of Mahatma Gandhi hangs over one entrance.
More than 10 other non-stop protests are taking place in the eastern state, including at Sabzi Bagh near the capital Patna.
“It is like another Shaheen Bagh,” said Afzal Imam, a former mayor of Patna.
“We cannot sit silent at home when the government is hellbent on stealing our citizenship,” said Shagufta Amin an activist at Sabzi Bagh, where weekend crowds swell to thousands.

The government in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state is fiercely loyal to right wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has cracked down on protesters. Many of the 19 people killed there were allegedly hit by police bullets. Some 6,000 people were detained for taking to the streets.
Hundreds of women camped in a park in Varanasi, Modi’s constituency, face eviction notices after police filed a case for “disobedience.”
“This protest is like a mountain, we will not move from here until our demands are met,” Nasreen Zafar, one of the women, told reporters.
In the central city of Indore a protest by hundreds of people in a central park has also faced police attempts to evict them.
Some opposition ruled states have quietly encouraged the protesters though.
In West Bengal, hundreds of supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress party camp out on a road in the capital Kolkata. Police protect some 150 women occupying a park.
Political commentator Manisha Priyam said the protests signalled that Indians wanted to defend the equality and justice enshrined in the constitution and shattered stereotypes about Muslim women.
“Muslim women would not normally come out on streets to protest but now they are leading the fight for equality and justice,” Priyam told AFP.
While Hindus and other religions have joined the protests, the public has not always appreciated the disruption to their lives however.
Delhi commuters increasingly complain about the Shaheen Bagh women who have caused huge morning and evening traffic jams.
“We are for the right to protest but blocking a road and holding up commuters for over a month is as obnoxious as the condemned law,” said Delhi resident Mihir Tripathi.
 

Pompeo calls on international community to classify Hezbollah a terrorist group

Updated 19 January 2020
Arab News

Pompeo calls on international community to classify Hezbollah a terrorist group

  • The US secretary’s statement followed Britain’s action which added the Hezbollah movement to its terrorism blacklist
  • His statement came as he marked the fifth anniversary of the murder of Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman
Updated 19 January 2020
Arab News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on “all nations” on Saturday to classify Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

The US secretary’s statement followed Britain’s action which added the Hezbollah movement to its terrorism blacklist. The UK had previously targeted the movement’s military wing, but the new sanctions classified all Hezbollah organizations and institutions under the Terrorist Asset-Freezing Act 2020 and froze all its assets.

“We call on all nations to designate Hizballah as the terrorist organization it is,” Pompeo wrote on his Twitter account.

His statement came as he marked the fifth anniversary of the murder of Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman.

 

In 2004, Nisman was appointed Special Prosecutor in charge of the investigation of the 1994 terrorist attack against the Asociacion Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA). Two years later, Nisman formally accused the government of Iran of directing the AMIA bombing, and Hezbollah of carrying it out.

According to the prosecution, Argentina had been targeted by Iran after a decision was made to suspend a nuclear technology transfer contract to Tehran.

Following the accusation, Interpol published six names of individuals accused for their role in the attack, including senior Hezbollah leader Imad Mughniyeh.

“We remember the 1994 AMIA Jewish center attack in Buenos Aires and his tireless efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Pompeo said.

Topics: Hezbollah

