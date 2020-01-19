You are here

  Snow shuts schools, delays flights in Iran capital

Snow shuts schools, delays flights in Iran capital

The snow dump caused long delays to flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport. (File/AFP)
AFP

Snow shuts schools, delays flights in Iran capital

  • The snow started falling early in the morning and disrupted the flow of traffic on some of the city’s main highways
  • Snowfall is forecast to continue until Monday in Tehran and other northern provinces
TEHRAN: Heavy snow covered the streets of Tehran on Sunday, causing major flight delays and forcing the closure of schools, authorities in the Iranian capital said.
AFP correspondents said the snow started falling early in the morning and disrupted the flow of traffic on some of the city’s main highways.
“We knew that it would snow as of last night and that it naturally affects traffic,” head of Tehran’s traffic police Mohammadreza Mehmandar told state television.
“On some highways in the north (of Tehran) there was a bit of ice... and accidents were responded to quickly,” he added.
Schools in all the districts of Tehran city and some parts of the province were closed in both morning and the afternoon due to the heavy snowfall.
The snow dump caused long delays to flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport.
“Flights at Mehrabad will go ahead but with delays due to the lack of proper vision,” said Reza Jafarzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s aviation authority.
But flights were still going according to schedule at Imam Khomeini International Airport, also in Tehran, he added.
Snowfall is forecast to continue until Monday in Tehran and other northern provinces.

Topics: Iran Tehran snow

At least 70 Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attack

Updated 24 min 47 sec ago
AFP

At least 70 Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attack

Updated 24 min 47 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: At least 70 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in a missile attack launched by Huthi rebels on a mosque in the central province of Marib, medical and military sources said Sunday.
A medical source at a Marib city hospital, where the casualties were transported, told AFP at least 70 were killed in Saturday’s strike.
Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi condemned the “cowardly and terrorist” attack, according to official media.

