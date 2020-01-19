You are here

Germany hosts summit on Libya to solidify cease-fire

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Antonio Guterres greet Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi as he arrives to attend a Libya peace summit in Berlin on Sunday. (AFP)
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan poses for a picture with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and United Nations Secretary-GeneralÂ Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)
BERLIN: Germany brought together the key players in Libya’s long-running civil war on Sunday, seeking to curb foreign military interference, solidify a cease-fire and help relaunch a political process to stop the chaos in the North African nation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed leaders from 12 countries as well as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League to the summit at the chancellery in Berlin. Germany’s months-long diplomatic drive seeks to bolster efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, to stop the fighting in Libya.
Among those attending were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Libya's two main rival leaders, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Gen. Khalifa Haftar, also came to Berlin. Merkel and her foreign minister met both men at the chancellery ahead of the summit.
The chances of the summit producing any real progress were unclear, however. A truce brokered earlier this month by Russia and Turkey marked the first break in fighting in months, but the cease-fire has seen repeated violations.
Differences were in full view ahead of the meeting. Speaking Sunday in Istanbul, Erdogan said the world had failed to respond adequately to Haftar’s “reckless attacks” on Sarraj's UN-recognized government.
“Hopes that flourish again with the cease-fire and the Berlin summit should not be sacrificed to the ambitions of the merchants of blood and chaos," he said.
Erdogan met Putin in Berlin just before the summit. The Russian leader said "we will sincerely strive for the conflict to be resolved."
Libya has sunk further into chaos since the 2011 ousting and killing of its longtime dictator, Muammar Qaddafi. It is now divided into rival administrations, each backed by different nations: the UN-recognized government based in Tripoli, headed by Sarraj, and one based in the country's east, supported by Haftar's forces.
Haftar's forces have been on the offensive since April, laying siege to Tripoli in an effort to capture the capital. Haftar’s forces are backed by Egypt, Russia and the UAE, while the Tripoli government has turned to Turkey for troops and weapons.
On Friday, tribal groups loyal to Haftar seized several large oil export terminals along Libya's eastern coast as well as southern oil fields in another challenge to the Tripoli government, which collects revenue from oil production. The National Oil Corporation said the move threatens to throttle much of Libya's oil production.
Germany's priority is to try to get the outside players that have interests in the conflict on the same page, stem the flow of weapons to Libya and ensure that the cease-fire sticks -- creating space for UN-led efforts to re-establish a political process in Libya.
“At the Libya conference, we must see above all that the arms embargo is once again complied with — it has been agreed in principle at UN level but unfortunately not kept to,” Merkel said.
Germany is also keen to keep the fighting in Libya from further destabilizing the region, potentially setting off new waves of migrants seeking safety in Europe across the Mediterranean Sea.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who met Haftar in Libya on Thursday, said the general pledged to respect the cease-fire even though he had left Moscow days before without signing a draft on the truce. Sarraj did sign the document.
UN envoy Salame has demanded an end to all foreign interference in Libya, saying that a military solution is impossible and governments and mercenaries helping rival forces are hindering a political solution.
Despite the arms embargo against Libya, he said, weapons are being sold and given to Libyans, and “probably thousands” of mercenaries have been sent into the country, creating a “bleak” situation for millions of civilians.
German officials have been careful to keep expectations in check.
“The conference is important, but it is a beginning, the start of a process,” government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said.
Pope Francis offered his encouragement from the Vatican on Sunday.
“I strongly hope that this summit, so important, is the start of a path toward the cessation of violence and a negotiated solution that leads to peace and much desired stability,” Francis said in St. Peter’s Square.

AMMAN: Jordan’s parliament on Sunday approved a draft law to ban imports of Israeli gas to the country just days after they started under a multibillion-dollar deal struck in 2016 which is opposed by much of the population.
The motion was passed unanimously by Jordan’s 130 lawmakers and will be referred to the cabinet to be made law, although legal hurdles may prevent it coming into force.
The government has previously said it was a deal between companies rather than a political matter.
The $10 billion supply deal was originally struck between Jordan’s state-owned utility and a US Israeli consortium led by Texas-based Noble Energy, to provide gas to the country’s power plants for electricity generation.
It was not referred to parliament for approval.
Although US ally Jordan has a peace treaty with Israel the deal, which supplies Jordan for 15 years, has faced much popular opposition, with lawmakers arguing it makes the kingdom dependent on its neighbor for energy.
Many Jordanians are also the descendants of Palestinians who moved to the country after the creation of Israel in 1948, and view Israel as an erstwhile enemy that expelled their ancestors from their homes.
The Jordanian government said after the agreement was signed in 2016 that securing stable energy prices for the next decade could achieve annual savings of at least $500 million and help reduce a chronic budget deficit.
The import of Israeli gas has become a major focus in Jordan and sparked protests and calls for both the deal and the peace treaty to be scrapped.
“The gas of the enemy is an occupation. Down with the gas deal,” placards carried by protesters said.
Jordan’s ties with Israel have come under increasing strain since the gas deal was struck as Israel has moved to the right and since Donald Trump replaced Barack Obama as US president.
Jordan’s King Abdullah fears Israel’s rejection of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank could spark renewed violence and see a new generation of Palestinians relocating to Jordan.

