Muslim World League, Catholic university sign cooperation agreement

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, and UCSC Rector Franco Anelli during the signing of a partnership agreement in Rome. (SPA)
ROME: Upon his recent invitation to the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (UCSC), the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL) presented a lecture on friendship between nations and peoples. 

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa cited many examples of the positive relationship between the Islamic and Christian worlds, a relationship that has been recently reinforced through increased dialogue between the MWL and the Vatican. He emphasized the importance of cooperation based on mutual values and natural law. 

Al-Issa announced the launch of a global initiative that the MWL will be working on to further positive relations across religious and national divides. 

He spoke on the value of friendship, lamenting the various factors that threaten bonds between people, including political and religious extremism. 

Friendship

Al-Issa praised his friendship with Bishop Miguel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, saying he was happy to see him visit Saudi Arabia and meet with King Salman. 

Al-Issa and UCSC Rector Franco Anelli signed a partnership agreement between the MWL and the university that aims to develop and improve Arabic-language programs and Arab and Islamic cultural research activities at the university. 

In recent years, the Catholic university has undertaken various initiatives to promote Arabic language and culture.  

Research

Through this partnership, the MWL and the UCSC seek to enhance research in these fields, with plans to implement theoretical and applied research programs at the university’s Arabic Language Research Center. 

