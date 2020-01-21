You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi T20 chair unveils priorities at conference

Saudi T20 chair unveils priorities at conference

1 / 2
Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, Saudi T20 chair and vice president of research at KAPSARC, speaks during the event. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, Saudi T20 chair and vice president of research at KAPSARC, speaks during the event. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uq8a

Updated 21 January 2020
NOOR NUGALI

Saudi T20 chair unveils priorities at conference

  • Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 is “a great opportunity, four years after the introduction of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, and initiatives to empower women
  • More than 150 institutions and think tanks participated in event
Updated 21 January 2020
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: The Saudi chairmanship of the T20, an official G20 engagement group, unveiled its priorities to top think tanks and research centers at a two-day conference.

“When we announced the priorities and themes, there was massive interest from everybody around the globe: Think tanks, research centers and subject matter experts … We worked hard to bring forth priorities that matter,” said Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, Saudi T20 chair and vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).
More than 150 institutions and think tanks, and over 550 attendees from 65 countries, participated in the T20 Inception Conference.
It convened experts from all over the world to discuss a range of issues including climate, energy, migration, youth, innovation, technology, multilateralism, economic development, finance, food security and access to water.
Al-Turki told Arab News that there were some 570 research abstract submissions, a record number for the T20, whose main mission is to come up with research-based policy recommendations to be presented to G20 leaders.
“We look forward to bringing all these abstracts to publication and translating them into policy recommendations to present to the Saudi leadership to present to G20 leaders at the G20 Riyadh Summit in November,” Al-Turki said.

FASTFACT

The event convened experts from all over the world to discuss a range of issues including climate, energy, migration, youth, innovation, technology, multilateralism, economic development, finance, food security and access to water.

From early 2019, KAPSARC and the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies started collecting research on important topics that can be brought to the attention of G20 leaders, he added.
Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 is “a great opportunity, four years after the introduction of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, and initiatives to empower women, improve quality of life and showcase Saudi Arabia as a major tourism destination to the globe,” Al-Turki said.
Through its G20 presidency, Saudi Arabia aims to enhance cooperation and find international consensus on issues that affect the global economy.
“This is our opportunity to have an influence and present a world view to the rest of the world,” Al-Turki said.
Recognizing the urgency to act on the climate while ensuring access to clean and affordable energy for all, Saudi Arabia is promoting the circular carbon economy model as a sustainable, pragmatic and cost-effective approach to achieve ambitious climate goals.
The conference discussed various facets, stages, challenges and policy pathways to realize a circular carbon economy.
“The climate and environment taskforce is led by one of our researchers at KAPSARC, Dr. Noura Al-Mansouri,” said Al-Turki.
“On April 1, we’ll have the first draft of the policy brief and policy recommendations for all taskforces, including the climate.”

Topics: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) 2020 G20 Summit G20 Riyadh G20 Summit T20 chair Vision 2030 Vision2030

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Continuity key for Saudi Arabia as it prepares for G20 summit: T20 Japan chair
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia committed to “25 by 25” to reduce the gap in labor market

Enhanced Misk-Qiddiya internship program commences second intake 

Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Enhanced Misk-Qiddiya internship program commences second intake 

  • The program was set up to create the Saudi workforce of the future
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sixteen interns were welcomed to the Qiddiya Investment Company’s (QIC) offices this week, at the start of the second internship program between Qiddiya and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk).

The Misk-Qiddiya internship program was developed to create the Saudi workforce of the future, helping to bridge the current gap between education and employment. Building on the success of the previous year’s internships, the newly implemented initiative will last 28 weeks, with the goal of offering full-time positions.

“Qiddiya is committed to training the Kingdom’s next generation and future leaders through a growing range of scholarships and internships that unlock new professional pathways,” said QIC’s CEO Mike Reininger. “Training young talent is an essential part of our plan to employ 25,000 people by 2030, benefiting from listening to fresh ideas generated by young Saudi talent.”

Throughout the next seven months, each intern will be mentored by an executive director from QIC to assist in day-to-day tasks, learn new skills and receive valuable practical experience. The internship will also feature enrichment programs such as professional training and courses, in addition to industry visits to leading companies within Riyadh including Samsung. 

Interns will also compete around the development of a project to win a weekend trip abroad with their family. Testing their creativity and business acumen, each student will be asked to solve an individual challenge currently facing Qiddiya and present their ideas to a panel of judges.

Intern Hessa Al-Qassim said: “I’m very excited about the opportunity to work for one of the largest projects in the Kingdom which supports the Vision 2030.”

“Qiddiya is helping young Saudis to fulfill their potential and be part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision,” added fellow intern Khalid Aldowayan. “We have a chance to help develop the entertainment sector right here in our homeland.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia MISK Qiddiya

Related

Saudi Arabia
Misk Art reopens Riyadh’s largest fine arts gallery
Saudi Arabia
Qiddiya announces early readiness of new offices complex

Latest updates

Enhanced Misk-Qiddiya internship program commences second intake 
Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? Not Rami, the Saudi who has seven as pets
For Saudi students, KAUST program is just what the doctor ordered
Saudi Arabia a ‘pioneer’ in energy transformation, minister tells Davos
Khan keynote highlights Pakistan’s progress

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.