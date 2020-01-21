You are here

Single Saudi women look to Riyadh for opportunity

Accepting a job in a different city was a joyous moment for these women, but breaking the news to their families was no easy task. (SPA)
Lojien Ben Gassem

  The Saudi capital is attracting a large number of single women seeking employment opportunities
RIYADH: One of the foremost development plans in Saudi Arabia is to increase women’s participation in the labor market.

With new reforms being undertaken in Riyadh, the capital is attracting a large number of single women seeking employment opportunities.

“The idea of women moving to cities in search of work isn’t new, but it rarely happened on the scale we’re seeing today,” Shahad Al-Hamdan, a communication officer in Riyadh, told Arab News.

“Women are now more educated than they were before, with many holding master’s degrees or Ph.Ds.”

Al-Hamdan, who used to live in Jeddah, spoke of the struggles facing people working in media in her former city. Many receive low salaries with little to no career progression, making for an uncertain future. Increased opportunities and a higher salary at a better company led her to move to Riyadh.

Al-Hamdan also spoke of how women in Saudi Arabia are used to the idea of someone else helping them and taking care of them. 

“One of the factors that made me decide to move to a new city is that I’m very attached to my parents and would like to be more independent,” she said. 

Shahad Al-Harbi, a 28-year-old marketing officer who used to live in Tabuk, moved to Riyadh in 2019.

Her parents were initially opposed to the idea of her living alone in another city, until they saw her struggle for a year trying to find a job that would suit her major and her experience.

“I had to work remotely for an online startup in Dubai with a below-average salary of $800 per month,” she told Arab News.

Al-Harbi, who has a master’s degree in marketing and business administration, said she felt as though the company was taking advantage of her because of her desperation in Tabuk. She was a student in the US, and so did not find it difficult to live in a big city. 

“The nature of housing in Saudi Arabia isn’t as well-suited to single women as it is in the US. Apartment buildings lack proper security and amenities. It’s a bit stressful in this regard, but nothing impossible to overcome,” she said.

Raghad Al-Juhani, editor of a political program at news channel Al-Ekhbariya, also moved from Tabuk to Riyadh after graduating from high school in 2015.

Among her reasons for moving was that she wanted to study a major of her choice at a specific university, in an environment that would allow her to make her own decisions.

“Living independently refines your character and reminds you that your future is in your own hands,” Al-Juhani told Arab News. “I’d advise anyone who hasn’t found a helpful environment to create another one.”

Al-Harbi agreed that living independently is character-building. “Living alone, you get to know yourself better and you focus on your own goals,” she said.

“It’s important, however, to effectively manage a social life and resist any tendency to self-isolate by adapting to the change in environment.”

She said her father visits her every month during weekends, and her parents are very proud of her accomplishments.

Al-Harbi added that living alone came with several other benefits, including the freedom to build a healthy lifestyle.

Al-Juhani likewise mentioned how her time alone helped her lose weight. “I wanted to focus on my health, so I started out with small steps until I was finally able to lose a lot of weight and build muscle, a goal that I wouldn’t have achieved without my independence,” she said.

Accepting a job in a different city was a joyous moment for these women, but breaking the news to their families was no easy task.

“One moment my parents supported me, the next they changed their minds. This created a lot of anxiety for me, and I worried whether I’d fail this challenge,” said Al-Juhani.

“Once I proved to them that I was able to overcome these difficulties, they supported me financially and morally.”

Asma Al-Balawi, an event manager at Golden Scent, moved from Tabuk to Riyadh seven months ago.

She said she initially had no intention to move, but during her visit to Riyadh, she applied for a couple of jobs and received a quick response from one of the companies, which hired her only two weeks later. 

“My family didn’t have time to react. It all happened so fast, but still they were supportive of my decision,” she said.

Al-Balawi, who lives with her daughter and another female roommate, said independent life as a single mother has its difficulties.

“Now everything is my responsibility: Paying bills, rent, grocery shopping. This made me realize that my salary isn’t mine as it once was when I used to live with my parents. Riyadh is an expensive city compared to others in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

Saudi T20 chair unveils priorities at conference

Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, Saudi T20 chair and vice president of research at KAPSARC, speaks during the event. (Supplied)
NOOR NUGALI

  Saudi Arabia's presidency of the G20 is "a great opportunity, four years after the introduction of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, and initiatives to empower women
  • More than 150 institutions and think tanks participated in event
  • More than 150 institutions and think tanks participated in event
RIYADH: The Saudi chairmanship of the T20, an official G20 engagement group, unveiled its priorities to top think tanks and research centers at a two-day conference.

“When we announced the priorities and themes, there was massive interest from everybody around the globe: Think tanks, research centers and subject matter experts … We worked hard to bring forth priorities that matter,” said Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, Saudi T20 chair and vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).
More than 150 institutions and think tanks, and over 550 attendees from 65 countries, participated in the T20 Inception Conference.
It convened experts from all over the world to discuss a range of issues including climate, energy, migration, youth, innovation, technology, multilateralism, economic development, finance, food security and access to water.
Al-Turki told Arab News that there were some 570 research abstract submissions, a record number for the T20, whose main mission is to come up with research-based policy recommendations to be presented to G20 leaders.
“We look forward to bringing all these abstracts to publication and translating them into policy recommendations to present to the Saudi leadership to present to G20 leaders at the G20 Riyadh Summit in November,” Al-Turki said.

From early 2019, KAPSARC and the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies started collecting research on important topics that can be brought to the attention of G20 leaders, he added.
Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 is “a great opportunity, four years after the introduction of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, and initiatives to empower women, improve quality of life and showcase Saudi Arabia as a major tourism destination to the globe,” Al-Turki said.
Through its G20 presidency, Saudi Arabia aims to enhance cooperation and find international consensus on issues that affect the global economy.
“This is our opportunity to have an influence and present a world view to the rest of the world,” Al-Turki said.
Recognizing the urgency to act on the climate while ensuring access to clean and affordable energy for all, Saudi Arabia is promoting the circular carbon economy model as a sustainable, pragmatic and cost-effective approach to achieve ambitious climate goals.
The conference discussed various facets, stages, challenges and policy pathways to realize a circular carbon economy.
“The climate and environment taskforce is led by one of our researchers at KAPSARC, Dr. Noura Al-Mansouri,” said Al-Turki.
“On April 1, we’ll have the first draft of the policy brief and policy recommendations for all taskforces, including the climate.”

