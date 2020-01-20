You are here

Saudi Arabia to participate in Education World Forum

The Ministry of Education delegation at BETT 2020 will be headed by the deputy minister for general education, Dr. Muhammad Al-Muqbel. (SPA)
  • BETT’s EWF is one of the largest international education forums, organized annually, to provide and display the latest developments in education
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Education will participate in the Education World Forum (EWF), among the activities of the BETT 2020 international forum for educational technologies, which will be held in London from Jan. 22-25, 2020.
BETT is the first industry show that focuses on technology in education, bringing over 800 leading companies and over 100 Education/Tech start up companies together. Approximately 146 countries will participate, in addition to at least 34,000 visitors.
The Tatweer Co. for Educational Services will be among those attending, aiming to attract global investments into Saudi public and higher education.
The Ministry of Education delegation at BETT 2020 will be headed by the deputy minister for general education, Dr. Muhammad Al-Muqbel, and the general supervisor of the Vision Realization Office, Dr. Atef Al-Amri, in addition to a number of other ministry officials and Tatweer employees.
BETT’s EWF is one of the largest international education forums, organized annually, to provide and display the latest developments in education.

Saudi Arabia participates in GCC archaeology exhibition

The pavilion features a series of documentaries on Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia’s pavilion hosts, 55 artifacts and relics covering different eras, including from the Stone Age, Bronze Age, and the pre-Islamic and Islamic periods
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the national heritage sector at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), is taking part in the 6th Joint Periodic Exhibition on the Archaeology of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Arab States in Kuwait.
The exhibition, held under the supervision of the secretary-general of the GCC, in partnership with the Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature, opened last Wednesday at the National Museum of Kuwait and will run until Feb. 15.
The Kingdom’s pavilion hosts, 55 artifacts and relics covering different eras, including from the Stone Age, Bronze Age, and the pre-Islamic and Islamic periods.
The pavilion also features a series of documentaries on the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, a number of publications by the antiquities and museums sector on different areas of cultural heritage, as well as a collection of photographs and historical information on Saudi Arabia’s cultural depth.

 

