Saudi Arabia to participate in Education World Forum

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Education will participate in the Education World Forum (EWF), among the activities of the BETT 2020 international forum for educational technologies, which will be held in London from Jan. 22-25, 2020.

BETT is the first industry show that focuses on technology in education, bringing over 800 leading companies and over 100 Education/Tech start up companies together. Approximately 146 countries will participate, in addition to at least 34,000 visitors.

The Tatweer Co. for Educational Services will be among those attending, aiming to attract global investments into Saudi public and higher education.

The Ministry of Education delegation at BETT 2020 will be headed by the deputy minister for general education, Dr. Muhammad Al-Muqbel, and the general supervisor of the Vision Realization Office, Dr. Atef Al-Amri, in addition to a number of other ministry officials and Tatweer employees.

BETT’s EWF is one of the largest international education forums, organized annually, to provide and display the latest developments in education.