You are here

  • Home
  • Amjad Abu Alala’s ‘You will die at 20’ revives Sudanese cinema

Amjad Abu Alala’s ‘You will die at 20’ revives Sudanese cinema

Sudanese director Amjad Abu Alala’s debut feature film cost $700,000. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pshay

Updated 21 January 2020
Hams Saleh

Amjad Abu Alala’s ‘You will die at 20’ revives Sudanese cinema

  • The movie explores the dilemma of a family whose child may not live beyond 20, in a land where blind beliefs overwhelm logic and reason
Updated 21 January 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: After years of shuttered cinemas and a languishing local film industry, Sudanese director Amjad Abu Alala’s debut feature film, “You will die at 20,” is shaking things up both at home and across the world.

Mounted with almost ethereal sensitivity with color tones of the Sudanese landscape, the movie explores the dilemma of a family whose child may not live beyond 20, in a land where blind beliefs overwhelm logic and reason. 

Abu Alala spoke to Arab News about his $700,000 film, which premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, winning the Lion of the Future Award, and also screened at the El-Gouna Film Festival, where it clinched the Golden Star for best narrative feature.

“We knew while making the film that it was a big project,” Abu Alala said. “We met very important producers and everyone was always excited about the idea and the film, so we kind of expected the success, but it was more than what we expected.” 

The director, who was born and raised in Dubai, was in search of a story that not only the Sudanese people would relate to, but the whole world. After screening the movie at four festivals in India, he said: “Indian producers are now asking for the rights to the story to remake it.” 

It was “coincidence” that the movie was shot during the revolution in Sudan, and among the challenges the crew faced was “taking permission from the government to shoot and to fly (the crew and the equipment) from France, Egypt, and Lebanon to Sudan.” 

The moviemakers flew in four tons of equipment from Cairo. “There was no cinema in Sudan, so we faced (challenges) building the industry from scratch to do one shot,” Abu Alala said. 

Under former leader Omar Al-Bashir, many cinemas were closed and the local film industry was severely hampered by a US trade embargo and a general lack of freedom in filmmaking.

The movie, which was first released in Tunisian cinemas, is now showing at Cinema Akil in Dubai until Jan. 17. In February, it will be released in French cinemas and will soon be screened in Serbia, Switzerland, London, and, of course, Sudan.

Topics: Amjad Abu Alala You Will Die at 20 Sudanese cinema

Georges Chakra politicizes couture in an ode to Lebanon

Georges Chakra continuously unveils his aesthetic concepts through his couture shows during fashion weeks. (Supplied)
Updated 21 January 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

Georges Chakra politicizes couture in an ode to Lebanon

  • The 47-piece offering was an extravagant ode to the Beirut-born designer’s home country of Lebanon, where nation-wide protests have been ongoing for the past couple of months
Updated 21 January 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

PARIS: Lebanese Georges Chakra presented his Spring 2020 couture collection at Paris’ Petit Palace on Monday. The 47-piece offering was an extravagant ode to the Beirut-born designer’s home country of Lebanon, where nation-wide protests have been ongoing for the past couple of months.

Lebanese Georges Chakra presented his Spring 2020 couture collection at Paris’ Petit Palace. (Supplied)

Placed on each of the guest’s seats along with the show notes was a synthetic white rose accompanied by a note that read “un rose pour la liberte,” which translates to “one rose for freedom.”

Placed on each of the guest’s seats along with the show notes was a synthetic white rose which read “one rose for freedom.” (Supplied)

The message? Fashion is an act of resistance. Chakra wanted to create the real-life looks that reflected the sophisticated and rebellious nature of Lebanese women. These included a show-stopping lineup of striking eveningwear in a burst of white, hot pink and blue color palettes.

Chakra’s brand signature combines elaborate and intricate back details coupled with modern and bold fabrics. (Supplied)

The glimmer-creating Japanese app Kirakira, which turns anything sparkly into a disco ball–like reflection of shine and shimmer, was the preferred medium for capturing Chakra’s runway today — and rightly so. There were plenty of crystal and sequin embellished pieces on the runway that will surely hit the red carpet soon. 

There were plenty of crystal and sequin embellished pieces on the runway that will surely hit the red carpet soon. (Supplied)

Standout looks included a pink, strapless satin duchesse dress that was short at the front and long at the back and boasted a violet floral print, an asymmetrical gown that featured dashes of sequins in varying hues of green, an icy blue sheath dress with an organza train and a hand-painted blue-grey gazar dress with a fan shaped neckline.

Chakra wanted to create the real-life looks that reflected the sophisticated and rebellious nature of Lebanese women. (Supplied)

You can picture his longtime client US actress Janina Gavankar looking devastating on the red carpet wearing the bright pink slit dress with a criss-cross neckline and long train. Or his new client, actress Nina Kiri, who wore one of his creations to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 20, in the strapless, aquamarine satin dress with a high slit.

Chakra began his work in a war-clad Beirut, after he graduated from Canada. (Supplied)

As is customary, the last look was the bridal look. The off-the-shoulder wedding dress was accessorized with a glittering emerald and diamond necklace made by Lebanese jeweler Fawaz Gruosi. In addition to the striking sartorial lineup, the necklace will also be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to Beirut’s Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon and scholarships at the Ecole Saint Vincent de Paul.

Topics: Georges Chakra Lebanon

Latest updates

LIVE: Davos 2020 Day One - Thunberg slams elites, Trump hails US economic rebound
US calls Iran’s $3m reward to kill Trump ‘ridiculous’
Trump lauds US economy in Davos, says little on climate woes
Georges Chakra politicizes couture in an ode to Lebanon
Thunberg condemns climate inaction as Trump joins Davos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.