'Another one!' DJ Khaled announces birth of second son with joyful Instagram snap

Updated 18 sec ago
DUBAI: US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled, famous for his catchphrase “another one!” took to Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday to announce the happy news that he is the proud father of a new baby boy.  

Posting a picture of himself with the family’s doctor, Dr Jin, after the birth, the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker said: ‘THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic).”

DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck already have a son, Ashad, who was born in 2016.



The chart-topping producer announced that he was going to become a father for the second time in 2019 with a picture of Tuck having an ultrasound scan.


 

Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone receives award for mental health work in Davos

The actress runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which was launched in 2015. (AFP)
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone receives award for mental health work in Davos

  • The 34-year-old star was presented the award by Hilde Schwab, chairwoman and co-founder of the World Economic Forum's World Art's Forum
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday for her work raising awareness about mental health.

The actress runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which was launched in 2015 and seeks to help those struggling with mental health issues.

The 34-year-old star was presented the award by Hilde Schwab, chairwoman and co-founder of the World Economic Forum's World Art's Forum, and quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in her acceptance speech.

“For in the words of Martin Luther King, everything that is done in this world is done with hope,” Padukone said.

“Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love hate relationship with mental illness has taught me so much. To be patient is one. That you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope,” she said beforehand.

Topics: Deepika Padukone Davos Davos 2020

