‘Another one!’ DJ Khaled announces birth of second son with joyful Instagram snap

DUBAI: US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled, famous for his catchphrase “another one!” took to Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday to announce the happy news that he is the proud father of a new baby boy.

Posting a picture of himself with the family’s doctor, Dr Jin, after the birth, the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker said: ‘THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic).”

DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck already have a son, Ashad, who was born in 2016.

The chart-topping producer announced that he was going to become a father for the second time in 2019 with a picture of Tuck having an ultrasound scan.



