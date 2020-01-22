You are here

  • Home
  • US leader urges world to adopt the successful ‘American model’

US leader urges world to adopt the successful ‘American model’

US President Donald Trump speaks during the Global Chief Executive Officers dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bsnz

Updated 22 sec ago
Frank Kane

US leader urges world to adopt the successful ‘American model’

  • The Middle East received only a passing mention, in reference to the G20 summit of global leaders in Riyadh later this year, but energy policy figured high up the president’s comments
Updated 22 sec ago
Frank Kane

DAVOS: US President Donald Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the “American dream is back, bigger, better and stronger than before” in an address that celebrated his economic record after three years in the White House.
Trump’s 30-minute speech to a packed Congress Hall at the opening plenary session mainly consisted of statistics aimed at showing his success in creating jobs, raising earnings and stimulating growth. “This has been a blue-collar boom. We are determined to create the highest standard of living that anyone can imagine,” he said.
“It is an economic boom the like of which the world has never experienced before,” he added.
The President made no mention of the reported $3 million “bounty” that had been offered by an Iranian legislator to anybody who killed him. Ahmed Hamzeh, from the province that was also home to Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed in a US air strike this month, made the threat in the Iranian Parliament, according to local media.
Trump also proclaimed his triumph in the trade war with China, after the recent “phase one” deal to reduce some tariffs and normalize some aspects of US-China commerce. “We have been addressing chronic problems that have been around for decades. China’s predator practices have been getting worse and worse under previous administrations,” he said.
In the wake of the trade deal, he said that US-China relations had “never been better,” adding: “President Xi is for China, and I am for the USA, but apart from that we love each other.”
Apart from Chinese relations, and some remarks about the trade deals he had concluded with Japan and South Korea, the speech — in the week that impeachment proceedings begin in Washington — focused almost exclusively on American domestic economic policy. He said that American markets had risen by 50 per cent under his presidency, despite the policies of the Federal Reserve, which has kept interest rates low.
Trump highlighted the fact that some economies had negative interest rates, drawing a rare laugh from the delegates when he said: “That means that they pay you to borrow money. That’s something I could get used to very quickly.”
The Middle East received only a passing mention, in reference to the G20 summit of global leaders in Riyadh later this year, but energy policy figured high up the president’s comments.
He said that the US was “by far” the biggest energy producer in the world, with other energy exporters “not even close,” and he said that energy policy under his administration had been “so successful we no longer have to import energy from hostile nations.”
In a nod to climate change — the other great content of Davos 2020 — Trump celebrated his environmental policy which he said had produced the “cleanest air and water,” and committed the US to joining the WEF campaign to plant 1 trillion trees over the next decade to combat emissions of carbon dioxide.
The Trump address was introduced by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, who praised the US president for bringing a note of optimism to the annual meeting, which has been more downbeat on global issues than for many years. He was preceded by a Swiss male choir singing an Alpine song.
Trump urged other countries to adopt the “American model” to unify their countries and develop “pro-worker, pro-citizen and pro-family” policies.
“Only when governments put their own citizens first will people become invested in their own futures,” he said.
Trump closed his speech by urging delegates to emulate the efforts of the Renaissance builders of the Duomo in Florence and the workers repairing Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Topics: Davos 2020 WEF WEF 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) Editor’s Choice

Related

Special photos
Business & Economy
Plan afoot to make Riyadh the Middle East's 'mega-metropolis'
Business & Economy
Davos session examines Indian Ocean Rim’s strategic outlook

Davos session examines Indian Ocean Rim’s strategic outlook

Updated 27 min 28 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

Davos session examines Indian Ocean Rim’s strategic outlook

  • DP World’s chairman wants more cargo traffic between Indian Ocean Rim countries
  • Australia’s finance minister says country’s aim is to “beat” its emission-reduction targets
Updated 27 min 28 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Technology and sustainable practices will increase investment opportunities in countries of the Indian Ocean Rim, the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, heard on its opening day.
The observation was made by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, during a panel discussion on Tuesday entitled “Strategic Outlook: The Indian Ocean Rim.”
The session examined the strategic priorities of a vital region that is home to 2.7 billion people and sees two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments — and half of all container ships -pass through its waters.
Sulayem said he wanted to see more cargo traffic between countries and fewer rules and regulations that create barriers to free trade.
“In our business we look at how to increase cargo,” he said. “One percent in GDP growth results in three percent increase in cargo,” in addition to higher employment.
Talking about DP’s investments in India, Sulayem said the company has poured a total of $2 billion into the country’s infrastructure sector, in projects such as double-stack train, cold-storage facilities and logistics parks in the last two years.
“We are interested in investing more in India’s infrastructure and we believe there is a lot of growth prospects in the country,” he said.
Sulayem said India’s regulatory regime was partly responsible for the slow development of the country’s infrastructure.
“It is encouraging that the current political dispensation has done away with many legacy issues,” he said. “When you see their vision, (it is clear) they want to adopt tomorrow’s technologies for today’s (applications).”
Sulayem said he felt improving the investment climate is a top priority for the present Indian government.
On a global level, he said given the rapid pace of technological developments, automation everywhere will increase the number and quality of jobs.
“This is the age of the brain. It is all about the new ideas people can come up with and deploy,” he said. “If you have ideas, you make more money.”
Sulayem pointed out that phones, TVs and other devices are no longer made by humans, but instead made by machines that are built by humans.
Participating in the same session, Piyush Goyal, the Indian Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, admitted that improving the country’s regulatory framework has long been a challenge for the government.
“Foreign investment is hesitant to come to India because of concerns over how the government functions, how licenses are issued, and whether there is fair opportunity,” he said.
“But we have made a conscious decision we would like India to be recognized across the world as an honest nation. We would like to come into the league of nations where everyone can come and do transparent business, where equal opportunity is provided for all.”
During what he called the transition phase, “short term pain” is bound to be felt by Indians, Goyal said, adding that this is a process the nation is ready for.
Arguing that India had allowed energy to be imported without significant efforts to tap into its own natural resources, he said: “This is another area of focus as we are looking to try and make India more attractive and self- sufficient.”
If there is a buzzword at the Davos forum this year, it is undoubtedly sustainability. Addressing the topic, Mathias Cormann, Australia’s Minister for Finance, said his country is strongly committed to effective action against climate change.
The aim of Australia is to not only “meet” but “beat” the emission-reduction targets set by the Kyoto Protocol, he said.
“We will reduce out emissions by more than 400 million tons of carbon dioxide. We are on track — and have the policies in place to meet that,” Cormann said.
As for trade, currently five out of Australia’s 15 top trading partners are in the Indian Ocean Rim and 90 percent of its exports are transported by ship, out of which half travel through the Indian Ocean, he said.
Furthermore, “30 percent of the people in the world live in the Indian Ocean Rim countries, yet we are only responsible for 11 percent of global trade,” Cormann said.
Commenting on the convergence of trade and the environment, Sulayem said a common misconception among companies around the world is that that adopting eco-friendly business practices is costly.
“It actually saves money,” he said. “In our ports we have done away with all the diesel used in equipment and we use electricity. We have changed all the bulbs to LED.
“We recovered the cost of the change in one year” through energy savings.
In this context, Sulayem praised the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decision to enforce rules that require the marine sector to reduce sulfur emissions by over 80 percent by switching to “green (low-sulfur) fuels.”

Topics: Davos Davos 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) WEF 2020 DP World

Related

World
Reaping dividends of Belt and Road Initiative is imperative for a secure, peaceful Indian Ocean Region, says Prime Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority signs major contracts with DP World, Red Sea Gateway

Latest updates

US leader urges world to adopt the successful ‘American model’
Saudi student’s high-tech war on food waste
Saudi diver turns her passion into full-time career
Dhaka awaiting UN green light to relocate 100,000 Rohingya to $275m island
Davos session examines Indian Ocean Rim’s strategic outlook

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.