You are here

  • Home
  • 8th Saudi school introduces Chinese to its students

8th Saudi school introduces Chinese to its students

Students have responded positively to the new course. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8wgsy

Updated 17 sec ago
Bander Abdul Aziz

8th Saudi school introduces Chinese to its students

  • Ibtisam Al-Shehri: “This step represents the first stage of the ministry’s plan to teach the Chinese language on a larger scale that includes female students”
Updated 17 sec ago
Bander Abdul Aziz

DAMMAM: A school in Dammam this week became one of eight in Saudi Arabia to introduce Chinese to its students, implementing the crown prince’s directives to teach the language as an optional subject at all educational levels.
Of the eight schools, four are in Riyadh, two in Jeddah and two in the Eastern Province. Muhammad bin Mubarak Al-Zahrani, director of Dammam’s education office, stressed during his visit to King Abdullah Secondary School the importance of including Chinese in public education due to its prestigious position among the languages of the world.
He noted the crown prince’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, and said offering Chinese at schools will open new horizons for students in various fields.
Mishaal and Khaled Al-Otaibi, Chinese-language teachers at the school, said students have responded positively to the new course.

FASTFACTS

• Offering Chinese at schools will open new horizons for students in various fields.

• Teachers say students have responded positively to the new course.

• The government aims to teach the Chinese language on a larger scale that includes female students.

Education Ministry spokesperson Ibtisam Al-Shehri said: “This step represents the first stage of the ministry’s plan to teach the Chinese language on a larger scale that includes female students.”
Chinese was introduced in Saudi schools during the crown prince’s visit to Beijing in February 2019, as part of an agreement between the two countries to strengthen ties and cooperation. Chen Weiqing, China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said Arabic is taught at more than 50 universities in his country.

Topics: Teaching Chinese Language in Education

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Chinese strategic ties reach new heights
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Chinese pact to enhance maritime industry

Quality of Life program plans annual conference to develop strategic index

Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
SPA

Quality of Life program plans annual conference to develop strategic index

  • There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Quality of Life Program will organize an annual conference to develop a strategic index accredited by the UN, according to its spokesman Mazrou Al-Mazrou.

This news came in a meeting held at the King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh on Monday, during which Al-Mazrou presented insights about the program, and how it related to the National Transformation Program 2020 (NTP) and Saudi Vision 2030.

The program supervises 119 initiatives in the entertainment and recreational sectors, including in culture, sport, recreation and touristism, he added.

“There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents,” Al-Mazrou said.

“The programs rely on the financing method and intersect with other authorities. A range of events and programs have been achieved, such as diversifying entertainment activities with more than 377 events so far, as well as increasing the index of families’ expenditure rate on entertainment activities."

He said the program had several other objectives, including enriching the local entertainment scene in the Kingdom, contributing to the construction media cities, and supporting the development of the Saudi film industry.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi T20 chair unveils priorities at conference
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entrepreneurs aim to boost quality of life

Latest updates

Quality of Life program plans annual conference to develop strategic index
A tale of two cities: Project aims to retell lost stories from Lahore, Delhi
Al-Issa heads delegation to genocide sites in Bosnia and Poland
Big oil feels the heat on climate
Frank Kane’s Davos diary: Swiss efficiency lapses, but so far Davos lives up to the cuckoo-clock image

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.