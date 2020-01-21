Over 5,000 Saudis benefit from new career education platform

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) announced that 5719 Saudis have benefited from the interactive services and programs provided by the new online career education platform Subol during the past two weeks.
Hadaf recently launched the Subol platform to help job seekers make better learning and career decisions by building an integrated system of education and career counseling services.
Subol also offers career explorer tests to help job seekers in all regions of the Kingdom to discover their career passion.
They can also use its live chat service to contact career advisers.
In this way Subol can impart about the most important skills required in the labor market, and inform the users about the most important future professions.
The Subol platform enables job seekers to view career paths in the labor market — in both the private and self-employment sectors — and can support them with skills to plan a career path that is consistent with their personal ambitions and needs.
