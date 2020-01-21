You are here

  • Home
  • Over 5,000 Saudis benefit from new career education platform

Over 5,000 Saudis benefit from new career education platform

The Subol platform enables job seekers to view career paths in the labor market.
Short Url

https://arab.news/pax3w

Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Over 5,000 Saudis benefit from new career education platform

  • Subol offers career explorer tests to help job seekers in all regions of the Kingdom to discover their career passion
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) announced that 5719 Saudis have benefited from the interactive services and programs provided by the new online career education platform Subol during the past two weeks.
Hadaf recently launched the Subol platform to help job seekers make better learning and career decisions by building an integrated system of education and career counseling services.
Subol also offers career explorer tests to help job seekers in all regions of the Kingdom to discover their career passion.
They can also use its live chat service to contact career advisers.
In this way Subol can impart about the most important skills required in the labor market, and inform the users about the most important future professions.
The Subol platform enables job seekers to view career paths in the labor market — in both the private and self-employment sectors — and can support them with skills to plan a career path that is consistent with their personal ambitions and needs. 

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Related

Saudi Arabia
49,000 Saudis employed via Hadaf in 11 months
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack

Saudi Cabinet voices support for the territorial sovereignty of Cyprus

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the Kingdom’s economic progress. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Cabinet voices support for the territorial sovereignty of Cyprus

  • Kingdom calls for security to be maintained in the region
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has voiced its support for Cyprus’ territorial sovereignty amid growing tensions following the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, on Tuesday said it was watching developments in the eastern Mediterranean “with great interest,” and called for security and stability to be maintained in the region.
The Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s progress among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2020 report, which placed it first among GCC countries and second in the Arab world on legislative reforms relating to women.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program supports the implementation of reforms that enhance women’s role in economic development, raising the Kingdom’s competitiveness regionally and globally.
Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah said the Cabinet reviewed several reports on developments in regional and international arenas.
The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s assertion during the fourth session of the Arab Parliament in Cairo that its policy is based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness, full respect for the sovereignty and independence of states, noninterference in their internal affairs, and its belief that these principles are capable of resolving all conflicts, foremost the Arab-Israeli conflict.

HIGHLIGHT

The Cabinet reviewed efforts to promote political solutions to crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan, calling on all to take action to address destabilizing foreign threats and interventions.

The Cabinet also reviewed efforts to promote political solutions to crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan, calling on all to take action to address destabilizing foreign threats and interventions and to “move forward toward the aspirations of security, stability and development of Arab countries and their peoples.”
On regional affairs, the Cabinet condemned an attack on a military site in Niger, the bombing of a security checkpoint and a tax collection center in Somalia, and the terrorist strike by Houthi militia on a mosque in the Marib governorate, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
The Cabinet session also authorized the minister of foreign affairs or his deputy to sign a draft protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe.
An agreement on social development between the the Kingdom and Tunisia was also approved along with a memorandum of understanding for scientific and technical cooperation with Spain.
The Cabinet also approved an agreement for scientific and geological cooperation between the Saudi Geological Survey and the Russian State Geological Company.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet: Exit of foreign militias a must for Syria peace

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet voices support for the territorial sovereignty of Cyprus
Quality of Life program plans annual conference to develop strategic index
A tale of two cities: Project aims to retell lost stories from Lahore, Delhi
Al-Issa heads delegation to genocide sites in Bosnia and Poland
Big oil feels the heat on climate as industry leader promises: ‘We will be different’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.