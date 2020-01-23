You are here

Enhanced Misk-Qiddiya internship program commences second intake 

The program was developed to create the Saudi workforce of the future, helping to bridge the current gap between education and employment. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 23 January 2020
Arab News

Enhanced Misk-Qiddiya internship program commences second intake 

  • The program was set up to create the Saudi workforce of the future
Updated 23 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Sixteen interns were welcomed to the Qiddiya Investment Company’s (QIC) offices this week, at the start of the second internship program between Qiddiya and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk).

The Misk-Qiddiya internship program was developed to create the Saudi workforce of the future, helping to bridge the current gap between education and employment. Building on the success of the previous year’s internships, the newly implemented initiative will last 28 weeks, with the goal of offering full-time positions.

“Qiddiya is committed to training the Kingdom’s next generation and future leaders through a growing range of scholarships and internships that unlock new professional pathways,” said QIC’s CEO Mike Reininger. “Training young talent is an essential part of our plan to employ 25,000 people by 2030, benefiting from listening to fresh ideas generated by young Saudi talent.”

Throughout the next seven months, each intern will be mentored by an executive director from QIC to assist in day-to-day tasks, learn new skills and receive valuable practical experience. The internship will also feature enrichment programs such as professional training and courses, in addition to industry visits to leading companies within Riyadh including Samsung. 

Interns will also compete around the development of a project to win a weekend trip abroad with their family. Testing their creativity and business acumen, each student will be asked to solve an individual challenge currently facing Qiddiya and present their ideas to a panel of judges.

Intern Hessa Al-Qassim said: “I’m very excited about the opportunity to work for one of the largest projects in the Kingdom which supports the Vision 2030.”

“Qiddiya is helping young Saudis to fulfill their potential and be part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision,” added fellow intern Khalid Aldowayan. “We have a chance to help develop the entertainment sector right here in our homeland.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia MISK Qiddiya

KSRelief launches prosthetics' center in Taiz

Updated 23 January 2020
Arab News

KSRelief launches prosthetics' center in Taiz

Updated 23 January 2020
Arab News

TAIZ: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Wednesday launched an artificial limb center in Taiz, Yemen, providing high-quality prosthetics for up to 600 patients.

Abdulqawi Al-Mikhlafi, who is the deputy governor of Taiz, expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s generous support to Yemen across all sectors over the past few years, particularly in the areas of health, the environment and development.

Al-Mikhlafi said such efforts helped local authorities to deal with the many challenges they faced in providing comprehensive services to needy Yemenis.

He added that the Kingdom’s support reflected the deep historical and cultural ties between the people of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, and he praised the Kingdom for standing by the country and its government for more than 50 years.

Dr. Elan Abdul Haq, deputy governor of Taiz for health affairs, thanked KSRelief for its continued support for Taiz and Yemen, assistance he said had alleviated the suffering of millions of Yemenis during the ongoing conflict.

The head of the Artificial Limbs Center, Mansour Al-Wazei, announced that the center would begin receiving patients soon, providing vital aid to amputees for whom prosthetics meant regaining the ability to live full and productive lives.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

KSRelief launches prosthetics' center in Taiz

