Elie Saab unveils his latest collection at Paris Couture Week

The collection was inspired by “Imperial Mexico.” (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
  • His daring yet charming show featured asymmetrical and voluminous cuts, jaw-dropping embroidery and floor-length capes
DUBAI: Lebanese designer Elie Saab unveiled his latest Spring/Summer 2020 haute couture collection on Wednesday during Paris Couture Week.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His daring yet charming show featured asymmetrical and voluminous cuts, jaw-dropping embroidery and floor-length capes.

The collection was inspired by “Imperial Mexico,” according to the fashion house. “(It) intertwines the regal past of both Europe and Mexico, bringing them together in the present,” the account shared on Instagram.

From evening dresses to red-carpet gowns, the dazzling offerings came in shades of beige, white, gold and blush.

Models Gigi, Bella Hadid walk designer Gaultier’s last fashion show

Jean-Paul Gaultier took his final bow of a 50-year career in the industry at the Paris Fashion Week. (AFP)
Updated 45 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Models Gigi, Bella Hadid walk designer Gaultier’s last fashion show

  • Part-Palestinian sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the big names walking his last haute couture runway, the models wearing Gaultier’s latest designs from his Spring 2020 collection
Updated 45 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier on Wednesday took his final bow of a 50-year career in the industry at the Paris Couture Week.

Part-Palestinian sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the big names walking his last haute couture runway, the models wearing Gaultier’s latest designs from his Spring 2020 collection.

Gigi was dressed in a sailor’s outfit featuring a striped bodysuit with white wide-leg trousers and sailor hat. (AFP)

Gigi was dressed in a sailor’s outfit featuring a striped bodysuit with white wide-leg trousers and sailor hat.

Bella wore a strapless peacock-like black dress which the stylists paired with boots and gloves.

Bella wore a strapless peacock-like black dress which the stylists paired with boots and gloves. (AFP)

Gaultier shared a video on his Instagram this week inviting his followers to attend the show and celebrate the end of his half-century career with him. “It is going to be a party with my friends, and we are going to have fun until very, very late.”

He then went on to announce his farewell. “Now I am going to share something with you. This will be my last haute couture show. Be there! You can’t miss this,” he said. “However, stay tuned, Gaultier Paris will go on. The haute couture continues. I have a new concept and I will tell you about it later.”

