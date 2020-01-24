You are here

  • Home
  • Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue featuring regional talents

Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue featuring regional talents

Quoz Arts Fest is held on Jan. 24 and 25 in the UAE’s Alserkal Avenue. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xpjp

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue featuring regional talents

  • During the festival, visitors will be able to bring their creative designs to life on stone or camel leather at the high-end footwear brand Tamashee’s workshop
  • The program includes a free concert by Jordanian-Palestinian band 47Soul, the exhibition “New National Dish: UAE,” Reel Palestine Film Festival screenings, a contemporary dance performance by Sima Dance Company, and much more
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 60 creatives will lead the two-day Quoz Arts Fest held on Jan. 24 and 25 in the UAE’s Alserkal Avenue, which will feature exhibitions, live music, contemporary dance performances, food trucks, outdoor art installations, film screenings, and educational seminars.

During the festival, visitors will be able to bring their creative designs to life on stone or camel leather at the high-end footwear brand Tamashee’s workshop, which explores the “contemporary application of ancient art and Arabian scripts of the Peninsula.”




Visitors will be able to bring their creative designs to life on stone or camel leather at the high-end footwear brand Tamashee’s workshop. (Supplied)

Tamashee, owned by Saudi entrepreneur Muneera Al Tamimi and Emirati Mohammed Kazim, will give visitors a chance to participate in a 12,000-year-old form of expression at heir activation wall, inspired by their “1441 H” collection, which references archeology, rock art, and ancient inscriptions of the Arabian Peninsula.

In its eighth edition, the festival explores the theme “In Search Of…,” with special programs including a free concert by Jordanian-Palestinian band 47Soul, the exhibition “New National Dish: UAE,” Reel Palestine Film Festival screenings, a contemporary dance performance by Sima Dance Company, and much more.

47Soul, who will take the stage in The Yard, on Jan. 24, combines traditional Dabke music with electronic beats. The band is best-known for creating the Shamstep, a combination of mijwiz–a Levantine folk musical style– and dubstep.




47Soul, who will take the stage in The Yard, on Jan. 24, combines traditional Dabke music with electronic beats. (Supplied)

The “New National Dish: UAE” exhibition presents four imagined proposals for a new Emirati national dish, based on the environmental, economic and social impacts of climate change.

Visitors to the exhibition will get to try the food and discuss the future of popular dishes.




The “New National Dish: UAE” exhibition presents four imagined proposals for a new Emirati national dish, based on the environmental, economic and social impacts of climate change. (Supplied) 

The contemporary dance performance Ansaf, set to take place on Jan. 24, is created by acclaimed Palestinian choreographer Alaa Krimed and explores questions and concepts facing the Arab world.

Topics: Quoz Arts Fest Alserkal Avenue UAE Dubai

British-Lebanese influencer Carol Hannoun looks back at Paris Couture Week

The trend-setter shared what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week. (Instagram)
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
Hams Saleh

British-Lebanese influencer Carol Hannoun looks back at Paris Couture Week

Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: We caught up with the British-Lebanese fashion influencer Carol Hannoun, who was spotted dashing around the streets of the French capital for Paris Couture Week. The trend-setter shared what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week.

Hannoun’s day at Paris Couture Week starts off “very” early. She gets her hair and make-up done and hits the road to take a few shots of her look while the sun shines on her put-together looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Black is the new Black! On my way to @zuhairmuradofficial Photo Credits: @zackary.art @humanagementme

A post shared by CAROL HANNOUN (@carolhannoun) on

“After the morning shows I rush back to my hotel, grab a quick bite if possible and change into my second look of the day,” Hannoun told Arab News. “Once all my shows and presentations are done, I like to change into something comfortable and have a cozy dinner with my friends.”

The blogger said she looks forward to attending Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s shows. “I personally think his designs are always so elegant, strong, sexy and feminine at the same time,” she explained.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The world is your runway! Photo Credits: @zackary.art @humanagementme #parisfashionweek #pariscoutureweek

A post shared by CAROL HANNOUN (@carolhannoun) on

This year, Hannoun said she wanted to support and showcase some up and coming “Lebanese designers and Lebanese stores who are so talented.”

According to the style icon, Arab designers stand out from western designers at Paris Couture Week because they understand the ways in which “Arab women like to flatter their figures.” “Lately we have been witnessing Arab designers dominating the red carpets in Hollywood and that says a lot,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Something Blue Photo Credits: @zackary.art @humanagementme #pariscoutureweek #parisfashionweek

A post shared by CAROL HANNOUN (@carolhannoun) on

Hannoun, who is also an image consultant, grew up and studied in London. She received a degree in communication and training in fashion, design and shopping at the London College of Fashion, which has given her all she needs to pursue this career.

Topics: Carol Hannoun Paris couture week

Latest updates

Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue featuring regional talents
British-Lebanese influencer Carol Hannoun looks back at Paris Couture Week
China building a hospital to treat virus, expands lockdowns
Thousands protest in Iraq to demand ouster of US troops
AS IT HAPPENS: Davos 2020 Day Four

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.