You are here

  • Home
  • Saad Al-Shehri, Saudi football manager

Saad Al-Shehri, Saudi football manager

Saad Al-Shehri
Short Url

https://arab.news/gefvd

Updated 25 January 2020
Arab News

Saad Al-Shehri, Saudi football manager

  • Al-Shehri coached the national team to victory over Uzbekistan in the semifinal of the U-23 AFC Championship
Updated 25 January 2020
Arab News

Saad Al-Shehri is a football manager and former player who coaches the under-23 Saudi Olympic Football Team.
Al-Shehri coached the national team to victory over Uzbekistan in the semifinal of the U-23 AFC Championship when he deployed Nasser Al-Omran, who scored the goal that helped his side to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.
He said that Saudi Arabia deserved to return to its leading position in Asian football, and congratulated the Saudi government, its people, and the Saudi football team for this achievement.
It was Al-Shehri’s second achievement at a continental level, having coached the under-19 Saudi team to the game that qualified it for the Youth Olympics 2017.
He led the Green Falcons to the last eight of the 2018 Asian Games which included a famous win over a strong Chinese team in the second round and then a narrow loss to finalists Japan.
He has made his name as a coach by developing the skills of Saudi Arabia’s national teams for different age groups.
He has also distinguished himself at a local club level after leading Al-Ettifaq to fourth position in the 2017-2018 season. He has also coached other Saudi teams: Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Nahdha.
Al-Shehri previously worked as a PE teacher, combining his passions for fitness and coaching.
He played for Al-Ettifaq FC in the junior and youth grades, before he got upgraded to the first team, and won the Saudi Schools’ Championship with Al-Sharqiyah Educational team.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Prof. Falleh Al-Solamy, president of Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid University
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Noura Mansouri, a co-chair at Think 20 Saudi Arabia

Saudi foreign minister meets Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. (SPA)
Updated 41 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General

  • Al-Zayani thanked the minister and the Saudi government and people, and recalled the support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to him during his tenure
Updated 41 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday held a luncheon in honor of Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general.
Prince Faisal praised Al-Zayani’s efforts as GCC secretary-general, and his role in enhancing cooperation among member states, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Zayani thanked the minister and the Saudi government and people, and recalled the support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to him during his tenure. The luncheon was attended by a number of senior officials.
Also on Sunday, Prince Faisal received Shirley Botchwey, Ghana’s minister of foreign affairs and regional integration, in Riyadh. They discussed bilateral relations, areas of cooperation and topics of common interest.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets heads of G-20 countries’ delegations to KSA
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister receives ambassador-designate of Mauritius

Latest updates

Turkish rescue teams hunt for quake survivors as death toll hits 36
‘Sesame Street’ comforts children displaced by Syrian war
What We Are Reading Today: Under the Influence by Robert H. Frank
Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus
Afghan politicians exclude president in Taliban peace talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.