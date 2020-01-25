ThePlace: Al-Rajajeel, in the northwestern Saudi province of Al-Jouf

You are here

  Al-Rajajeel, in the northwestern Saudi province of Al-Jouf

(Photo/Saudi Tourism)
Arab News

  • Each group of columns is made up of between two and 10 stones which stand perpendicular to the plateau and are thought to be the motifs for funeral rituals
Arab News

The archeological site of Al-Rajajeel (meaning “the Men”) consists of a group of stone pillars believed to date from the fourth century B.C.
Located 22 km south of Sakaka, in the northwestern Saudi province of Al-Jouf, there are 50 separate sets of standing stones all approximately 3 meters high.
They bear unknown inscriptions and are randomly positioned on a series of low terraces overlooking a wide valley which is intersected by a road leading to the Nafud region.
Each group of columns is made up of between two and 10 stones which stand perpendicular to the plateau and are thought to be the motifs for funeral rituals.
This photograph was taken by Sultan Al-Zaid as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.

 

Saudi investment chiefs host students from one of world’s top business schools

Updated 26 January 2020
Halah Alshathri 

Saudi investment chiefs host students from one of world’s top business schools

  • The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) hosted business major students from Harvard Business School (HBS) for a conference held at the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District
Updated 26 January 2020
Halah Alshathri 

Riyadh: Saudi mega projects and regional and global investment opportunities were outlined to students from one of the world’s top business schools at a seminar in Riyadh.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) hosted business major students from Harvard Business School (HBS) for a conference held at the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District.

As well as being introduced to the PIF, the visitors were briefed about ongoing mega projects, along with potential future investment plans both locally and throughout the world.

During their Saudi trip, some of the students took the chance to see for themselves evidence of the reforms taking place in the Kingdom by visiting Riyadh, Jeddah, and AlUla and exploring the Red Sea coast by car.

The PIF hosted the students as part of its aim of providing exposure to the broadest possible portfolio of businesses and careers while striving to be an employer of choice for top talents domestically and globally.

The fund continues to focus its commitment and dedication in providing a learning culture that promotes partnerships and training with world-class learning institutions, by actively incentivizing professional development and certifications.

HBS is an example of PIF efforts to build relationships with highly recognized learning organizations, and links in with its prestigious graduate development program to attract and develop top Saudi talent.

The study/work development program is delivered in partnership with some of the world’s top educational institutions, offering only 80 seats per application cycle. In 2019, only a fraction of the 12,000 applicants were accepted, and the PIF has attracted several Saudi HBS graduates as part of its human capital.

It is hoped that the visit to Saudi Arabia will encourage some of the HBS students to carry out their own research on the Kingdom to benefit sectors and resources such as the geology of Saudi deserts, Red Sea oceanography, and the sociology of its citizens.

By getting a close-up insight into the Kingdom it is also envisaged that students will return to the country as tourists, investors or for employment.

