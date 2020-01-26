You are here

Saudi Health Minister: No coronavirus cases in the Kingdom

The Kingdom ramped up on health check points in airports. (File/AFP)
The Kingdom took measures to limit the spread of the virus

  • The Kingdom took measures to limit the spread of the virus
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday that there were no cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom. 
The Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, said measures to limit the spread of coronavirus were put in place. 
The Kingdom ramped up on health check points in airports, state news agency SPA said.

