King Salman awards race and beauty contest winners during King Abdulaziz Camel Festival finale

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman patronized on Sunday the closing ceremony of the Fourth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.
The king, along with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, welcomed dignitaries and guests from the Gulf countries, including Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum and representative of the sultan of Oman Sheikh Abdullah Hamad Al-Khalifa.
Then, the last two halves of the camel race were launched and the king handed the first and second place prizes to the winners of the races, which were split up into four categories.
Awards were also given out the winners of the camel beauty contest and guests then watched a presentation about this year's winners and the race.
During the ceremony, chairman of the Camel Club’s board and general supervisor of the festival, Fahd bin Falah bin Hithlin, thanked King Salman for his patronage and the “festival has become a destination for all (camel) owners within” within the Kingdom and serves as a platform “to bring together people from the Gulf and the Arab world.”
“This great gathering is a destination for all those interested in this heritage throughout the world,” he added.
Bin Hithlin also said that the club launched a package of economic decisions that will contribute to the development of this sector, and constitute an attractive factor for investments.