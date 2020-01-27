You are here

  • Home
  • Suspected homemade bomb explodes at Hong Kong hospital, no injuries

Suspected homemade bomb explodes at Hong Kong hospital, no injuries

Hong Kong on Sunday barred residents of China’s Hubei province, the center of the virus outbreak, from entering the city. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mevpu

Updated 27 January 2020
Reuters

Suspected homemade bomb explodes at Hong Kong hospital, no injuries

  • The incident came after a group of protesters on Sunday set alight the lobby of a newly built residential building in Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong has been convulsed with demonstrations over the past seven months centered on its relationship with mainland China
Updated 27 January 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: A suspected small-scale homemade bomb exploded at a general hospital in Hong Kong on Monday, causing the temporary evacuation of some patients but no injuries, police said.

The incident came after a group of protesters on Sunday set alight the lobby of a newly built residential building in Hong Kong that authorities had planned to use as a quarantine facility, as fears grow over a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China.

Hong Kong has been convulsed with demonstrations over the past seven months centered on its relationship with mainland China, with anger fueled by what protesters see as growing interference from Beijing.

The device exploded in a toilet cubicle at the Caritas Medical Center at about 2.30 a.m. local time, police said in a statement.

The explosive ordnance disposal unit “found a suspicious bomb inside a toilet, 15 centimeters long, 10 centimeters in diameter,” police said.

“They took away the pieces of the suspicious bomb for further examination and evacuated around 20 people to a safe place. No one was injured. The motive for the hospital explosion was not known.

There have been calls by pro-democracy legislators, activists and a medical staff union in recent days for Hong Kong to shut the border with the mainland to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Hong Kong on Sunday barred residents of China’s Hubei province, the center of the virus outbreak, from entering the city. Chief Executive Carrie Lam last week dismissed a border closure as inappropriate and impractical.

Hong Kong has so far confirmed eight cases of people infected with the virus, which has killed 80 people in mainland China.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Hong Kong economic ‘devastation’ from unrest will soon be apparent, exchange chief says
Business & Economy
Hong Kong leader: Financial hub’s strengths intact despite protests

Afghanistan’s Ariana airline boss denies reports one of its planes crashed

Updated 23 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Afghanistan’s Ariana airline boss denies reports one of its planes crashed

  • Earlier, three senior Afghan government officials said one of the state-owned airline’s planes had crashed in Afghanistan’s central Ghazni province
Updated 23 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Ariana Afghan Airlines’ acting CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal on Monday denied reports by Afghan officials that one of its planes had crashed.

“There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe,” Mirzakwal told Reuters.

Earlier, three senior Afghan government officials said one of the state-owned airline’s planes had crashed in Afghanistan’s central Ghazni province.

Topics: Afghanistan plane crash

Related

Latest updates

Steady Nadal beats animated Kyrgios in 4 at Australian Open
DJ Khaled reveals name of second child during Grammys acceptance speech
Higher impairment charges hit UAE banks Emirates NBD and ADCB
Afghanistan’s Ariana airline boss denies reports one of its planes crashed
Hackers acting in Turkey’s interests believed to be behind recent cyberattacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.