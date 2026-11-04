KYIV: Russian attacks triggered power and water outages for hours Wednesday across Kyiv and surrounding regions while President Volodymyr Zelensky said the death toll in a stricken village in southern Ukraine rose to 40 in one of the deadliest strikes there in nearly five years of war.

On Monday, multiple Russian guided bombs had slammed into a former school and nearby shelter in the village of Komyshuvakha, near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region as residents waited for humanitarian aid.

In addition to those killed, Zelensky said 30 more people could still be buried in the rubble.

Search and rescue operations have now been underway for three days at the site of the Russian strike on a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians used nine aerial bombs. They first struck people who had come to receive humanitarian aid, and then first responders and police officers who arrived at the scene. All necessary services are involved. It is an extremely difficult operation, very challenging, and it is being carried out under virtually constant threat of new Russian strikes. As of now, 40 people have been reported killed. Unfortunately, some bodies have not yet been identified. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. More than 30 people may still be under the rubble. Unfortunately, there has been very little reaction from the world to this insane attack. But it, like thousands upon thousands of other war crimes Russia has committed against Ukraine and Ukrainians, demands a strong response. Evil always goes further if it is left unanswered. We count on a response – Ukraine needs air defense support right now. I am grateful to the partners who are taking such steps. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 4, 2026

“Unfortunately, there has been very little reaction from the world to this insane attack,” he said in a post on X. “But it, like thousands upon thousands of other war crimes Russia has committed against Ukraine and Ukrainians, demands a strong response. Evil always goes further if it is left unanswered.”

Elsewhere, Moscow showed no signs of letting up its aerial assaults.

Residents in the capital of Kyiv were urged to use public drinking water fountains, and emergency centers were set up hastily in the worst-hit areas, offering hot tea and power for people seeking to charge electrical devices.

Kyiv’s water utility said the city’s supplies later were restored, while Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, said emergency shutdowns in Kyiv ended after repairs.

Russia attacked overnight with 310 drones, including 81 of them powered by jets, according to Ukraine’s air force. In its daily social media report, the air force said it downed or suppressed 272 drones of various types.

Such attacks are a regular feature of wartime life in Ukraine despite arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court in 2024 for two senior Russian officers whom prosecutors accuse of overseeing strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Talks on postwar support for Ukraine are planned

Officials from the United States, Germany, France, Britain, NATO and the European Union were to meet later Wednesday at the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels. The discussions are expected to focus on security arrangements for postwar Ukraine, the massive reconstruction effort that will be required and also various “economic opportunities” that peace could bring.

Those talks come ahead of a new round of US-brokered peace negotiations next week, more than 4 1/2 years after Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor.

Crews search for victims for a 3rd day in a southern village

The death toll from Monday’s strike on the site in the village of Komyshuvakha rose to 37, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the regional military administration. He had said earlier that Russian drones were hampering the search but that operations would continue.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defense council, said 12 bodies pulled from the rubble were identified so far.

The National Police of Ukraine said in a Telegram post that visual identification of some bodies was not possible and that specialists were working with relatives of the dead to collect DNA samples.

Body camera footage recovered from a police officer killed in the attack shows the devastating impact of the Russian guided bomb. The video was recorded Monday as the officer descended stairs into the shelter after the nearby aid distribution center was struck.

According to the video, the officer speaks to survivors of the initial attack, urging them to seek shelter. “Go down! Why are you gathering here?” he is heard saying.

Moments after entering a low-ceilinged underground room, a rumble is briefly heard as the video cuts to black.

On Tuesday, Baptist pastor Vladyslav Makhovskyi had joined the search for survivors. But as the day wore on, bodies wrapped in white plastic sheets were carried from the ruins and laid in rows as smoke drifted across the shattered landscape.

“When the bombs hit, people could no longer get out,” Makhovskyi told The Associated Press. “I understand that many were killed immediately. Even if some were still alive, they probably couldn’t breathe.”

First lady Melania Trump is honored by Ukraine

The attack followed the end of a six-day ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the southwestern Ukrainian region of Kherson. It was the most significant truce between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022, and allowed the evacuation of residents from the shattered city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded US first lady Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, 1st class — an honor for women who have made an outstanding contribution to the Ukrainian state.

She was recognized for her humanitarian support, including human rights and charitable activities aimed at helping Ukrainian children, according to the presidential website.

She was credited with brokering the ceasefire to allow those trapped in Oleshky to leave.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will continue his efforts to end the war in Ukraine regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections that saw Democrats take control of Congress, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Moscow says it downs hundreds of Ukrainian drones

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that it shot down 709 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The major online retailer Ozon said that a drone attack caused a fire to break out at its logistics center in Adygeysk, in Russia’s Adygea region, but that there were no casualties.