Everything you need to know about Saudi designer Tima Abid's Paris Haute Couture debut

Tima Abid Spring 2020 Couture. (Instagram)
  • Saudi couturiere Tima Abid presented her first-ever collection during Paris Haute Couture Week
  • The collection boasted a lineup of show-stopping couture gowns mostly dreamed up at the designer’s Jeddah atelier
DUBAI: On Jan. 23, Saudi couturiere Tima Abid presented her first-ever collection during Paris Haute Couture Week. The Jeddah-born designer, who founded her eponymous womenswear label 16-years-ago, debuted her glamorous Spring 2020 couture offering during a candle-lit dinner held at Paris’ the Four Seasons Hotel Georges V, in the presence of her private clients, which included the royal family and Syrian singer Assala Nasri.

The show was set against the soundtrack of Tunisian singer Omayma Taleb’s soothing vocals, who serenaded guests for the first few looks of the 50-piece offering, which was a year in the making.

The indelible collection boasted a lineup of show-stopping couture gowns mostly dreamed up at the designer’s Jeddah atelier.

Featuring luxe fabrics such as crepe and tulle, embellished with gold and silver embroidery, beads, molded sequins and plumes, Abid’s range of body-hugging eveningwear is a true testament to the ability and skills she and her petit mains are undoubtedly capable of.

Standout pieces included a metallic skirt that ropes up the shoulder like a braid, another skirt made entirely out of metallic sequins and red and blue feathers as well as a wedding dress with bejeweled silk panels. There was perfectly-executed tailoring aplenty in Abid’s Spring 2020 couture collection, as well as waist-cinching corsets and embellished bolero jackets.

Indeed, Abid may be a newcomer to the couture week schedule, but she’s already proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

New Kuwaiti label Carat takes footwear up a notch

Fatma Hussain launched Carat in November 2019. Supplied
New Kuwaiti label Carat takes footwear up a notch

  • Within a few months of its launch, Carat has been worn by Australian-Lebanese model Jessica Kahawaty and Lebanese TV personality Nadine Abdelaziz
DUBAI: Kuwaiti designer and geologist Fatmah Hussain decided she was not destined for a repetitive life, so in 2019 she translated her affinity for footwear — heels in particular — into a full-fledged label.

Despite having a fulltime job and three boys, she moved to Milan and took up a fast-track shoemaking course at the renowned Arsutoria School.

During the month-long course, Hussain was able to pick up basic shoemaking skills including sketching and pattern-making.

She struck out on her own in November 2019 after launching her debut collection of handmade leather heels, mules and flats.

Entitled Carat, the Kuwait-based label draws its name from the synthetic, semi-precious ruby engraved on the soles of each pair of heels — the designer’s calling card in the same way Christian Louboutin’s red soles and Manolo Blahnik’s iconic buckle have come to set their shoes apart.

The Kuwaiti designer went to Milan and took up a fast-track shoemaking course at the renowned Arsutoria School. Supplied

Within a few months, her designs have been worn by Australian-Lebanese model Jessica Kahawaty and Lebanese TV personality Nadine Abdelaziz.

Hussain has cultivated a brand of footwear unlike anything else in the Middle East market right now, an aesthetic that the designer dubs “a piece of art.”

Her debut collection for the Fall 2020 season was inspired by the history and architecture of ancient Greece and Rome, hence the column heels that adorn some of the pieces in the offering.

Each pair of shoe is produced in Italy. Supplied

Produced in Italy, each pair of heels is handcrafted using the finest authentic leathers sourced from high quality suppliers in the country. “When I design, I imagine something I’d like to wear,” Hussain told Arab News.

Her debut offering features four timeless and elegant silhouettes. There’s Joy, a pointed-toe flat that comes in black and gold colorways; Louis, a leather mule that boasts a furling tongue; Roman, a classic pump with a structural column heel; and Alexander, the label’s piece de resistance.

Hussain’s attention-grabbing creations are available online and the brand ships worldwide.

