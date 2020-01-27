You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban claim responsibility for downing US plane in Afghanistan

Taliban claim responsibility for downing US plane in Afghanistan

1 / 3
This photograph, released by Pajhwok Afghan News, shows the wreckage of a US military aircraft that was reportedly downed by the Afghan Taliban in Ghazni province on Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Pajhwok Afghan News)
2 / 3
This photograph, released by Pajhwok Afghan News, shows the wreckage of a US military aircraft that was reportedly downed by the Afghan Taliban in Ghazni province on Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Pajhwok Afghan News)
3 / 3
This photo, released by the Afghan Taliban, shows the wreckage of a US military aircraft they claim to have downed on Jan. 27, 2020. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zqx35

Updated 27 January 2020
Sayed Salahuddin
Naimat Khan

Taliban claim responsibility for downing US plane in Afghanistan

  • All on board were reportedly killed in the crash in Ghazni province
  • Initial reports suggest aircraft belonged to a private company
Updated 27 January 2020
Sayed Salahuddin Naimat Khan

KABUL, KARACHI: The Afghan Taliban have claimed responsibility for downing a US military aircraft that crashed in Ghazni province on Monday.
“A special aircraft of the American occupant was flying in the area, for the purpose of an intelligence mission in the Sado Khail region of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province,” said Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. “Our mujahideen have taken down (the aircraft) tactically.”
The statement was accompanied by video footage and photographs of the aircraft and charred bodies. The letters “USAF,” the identifier of the US Air Force, can be clearly seen on the wreckage.
All crew members and passengers, including several senior CIA officers, were killed, Mujahid added, and the wreckage and bodies remain at the crash site. He did not disclose what kind of weapons the group has used to shoot down the plane.
Earlier, Ghazni Governor Waheedullah Kalemzai said the plane crashed outside the government’s area of control.
Kalemzai’s spokesman, Aref Noori, added that the “aircraft belonged to a foreign company and all of the passengers on board were non-Afghans.”
He said: “The plane caught fire. Except for the two pilots, the rest of the bodies cannot be identified, nor can the type of plane be specified.”
The government did not immediately have detailed information about the type and origin of the plane, or how exactly many people were on board, Noori added.
Initial reports had suggested the aircraft belonged to the state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines. However, the carrier denied this.
Ali Sena, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Transportation, said that no local aviation companies have reported a crash.
US-led NATO forces and foreign firms in Afghanistan sometimes use private aviation companies to transport personnel equipment and goods. The Taliban has on several occasions shot at such aircraft.
The US military has yet to issue a statement and a representative could not be reached for comment.
If the Taliban’s claim of responsibility is confirmed, it may affect the ongoing peace talks in Qatar between the US government and the militant group.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Ghazni province

Related

World
US army investigating plane crash in Taliban-held area

Four months after “Howdy, Modi!,” some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law

Protesters rally against India's new citizenship law during a demonstration in Houston, Texas, U.S. January 26, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Four months after “Howdy, Modi!,” some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law

  • India’s economy has been sputtering because of an ailing banking sector and tepid rural demand, while protests in India, in which at least 25 people have been killed, have revived the specter of social unrest after years of stability under Modi
Updated 26 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a thunderous reception when he addressed a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in a stadium in the US city of Houston last September.
But four months after the event dubbed “Howdy Modi!,” intended to deepen relations with the wealthy Indian-American minority which has influence in India, some members of the diaspora have been protesting against a new citizenship law.
In the past month, small demonstrations from Harvard to San Francisco have underlined criticism of what detractors say are Modi’s divisive identity politics.
The law, which was promised by Modi before he was re-elected and was approved in December, in effect granted Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious groups fleeing persecution from three neighboring Muslim-majority countries.
Critics say it is a prelude for the marginalization of Muslims and an affront to India’s secular constitution.
“It is still only a minority, but the disenchantment (in the diaspora) is real and deep,” said a 50-year-old sociologist who gave her name only as Nidhi to avoid straining relations with older relatives who attended Modi’s rally in Houston.
Nidhi emigrated to the United States when she was five and has taken part in demonstrations against the citizenship law in the US state of Texas.
“If we as Indo-Americans don’t raise our voice, we are complicit,” she said.
The latest protests were outside Indian diplomatic missions on Sunday, India’s Republic Day. A large proportion of the rallies attract student, academics and religious minorities — groups that have long been worried by Modi’s rise.
Many in the diaspora cheered Hindu nationalist Modi to an election victory in 2014, convinced he would transform India into an economic powerhouse.
But India’s economy has been sputtering because of an ailing banking sector and tepid rural demand, while protests in India, in which at least 25 people have been killed, have revived the specter of social unrest after years of stability under Modi.
Microsoft Corp’s India-born CEO, Satya Nadella, told Buzzfeed News this month the citizenship law was “bad.”
Even so, a significant chunk of Indians abroad remain die-hard Modi supporters who have staged their own rallies in favor of the law.

SOCIAL MEDIA PUSH
Vijay Chauthaiwale, chief of the foreign affairs department of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said overall diaspora support was intact.
“People believe in the conviction of Mr. Modi. Some transient issue will not affect his popularity,” Chauthaiwale said. The BJP has launched a social media push with the diaspora, circulating testimonies from “persecuted minorities in Pakistan” who could benefit from the citizenship law.
But Modi’s critics say cracks are appearing in his overseas support.
“Those who are educated are saying, ‘Hey, this is not what we were expecting,’” said Sam Pitroda, the opposition Congress party’s head of overseas affairs.
Chicago-based Pitroda was unable to provide data, but said he was getting many calls from worried Indians abroad.
Retired engineer Krishna Vavilala, 82, was excited by Modi’s rise and recounted being photographed at “Howdy, Modi!” — which took its name from what is a popular greeting in Texas — because his beard made him look like the Indian leader.
But recent developments have given him pause.
He suggested that Modi, who has not answered questions at a press conference in India since coming to power six years ago, speak to more reporters. Vavilala also urged Modi to clarify “perceptions” that he wants to sideline minorities.
“His heart is in the right place,” said Vavilala. “But the euphoria of “Howdy, Modi!” has lost its shine.” 

Topics: Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) National Register of Citizens (NRC) RSS BJP

Related

Special
World
Millions strike in India amid citizenship law backlash

Latest updates

Four months after “Howdy, Modi!,” some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law
Saudi environmental art exhibition opens in Jeddah
Saudi school football league kicks off 
Mother of US journalist missing in Syria appeals to White House
US honors head of France’s Arab World Institute

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.