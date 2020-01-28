You are here

  • Home
  • Barclays sees $2 per barrel impact to oil prices as coronavirus fears threaten demand

Barclays sees $2 per barrel impact to oil prices as coronavirus fears threaten demand

Barclays said the actual economic fallout from the coronavirus could be less severe than the 2003 SARS outbreak. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29uev

Updated 28 January 2020
Reuters

Barclays sees $2 per barrel impact to oil prices as coronavirus fears threaten demand

  • More than 100 people have died and over 4,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed in China
  • Barclays expects the OPEC and other allies to step in and take further measures to keep the markets tight
Updated 28 January 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU: Barclays said on Tuesday oil prices will be impacted by $2 per barrel on the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China.
More than 100 people have died and over 4,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed in China, leading authorities to increase preventive measures, impose travel restrictions and also extend the Lunar New Year holidays to limit the spread of the virus.
The bank sees a $2 per barrel downside to their full-year Brent and WTI forecasts of $62 per barrel and $57 per barrel, respectively.
Compounding the effects of the spillover to economic growth from China and the region, Barclays expects transitory oil demand erosion of about 0.6-0.8 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the first quarter of this year, or 0.2 mb/d for the full year.
“If air passenger traffic in China declined by half in first quarter of 2020, it would likely lead to a 300,000 barrels per day year on year decline in jet-kerosene demand from China,” the bank said adding the fall in road transport would likely be less severe than in the past given reduced reliance on buses.
Barclays expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other allies to step in and take further measures to keep the markets tight, in case the fall in demand is more acute.
Oil prices have been down for the last six sessions, but the bank said that the market reaction was likely overdone.
Barclays said the actual economic fallout from the coronavirus could be less severe than the 2003 SARS outbreak, given that the new virus seems less lethal than SARS so far and the measures taken by Chinese authorities.
The bank said the geopolitical risks to global supplies remain high as US-Iran tensions could continue to gradually escalate and oil production in Libya could fall further if the blockade of key infrastructure facilities continues.
Brent crude prices are currently trading around $59 per barrel and US WTI at around at $53 per barrel.

Topics: Oil Health energy Markets coronavirus Barclays

Related

World
Thailand confirms 6 more cases of coronavirus, Germany confirms first case
World
Philippines halts visas on arrival for Chinese on coronavirus fears

Profit at UAE’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank modestly up

Updated 28 January 2020
AFP

Profit at UAE’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank modestly up

  • First Abu Dhabi Bank was created in 2017 by the merger of two Abu Dhabi-based lenders
  • FAB’s assets grow 10 percent last year to $224 billion, making it the second largest Arab bank in terms of assets
Updated 28 January 2020
AFP

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates’ top lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, on Tuesday announced a modest increase in net profit for 2019, despite “challenging market conditions.”
FAB said its net profit for last year rose four percent to $3.4 billion compared to $3.27 billion in 2018.
“2019 marked another year of growth for FAB, despite challenging market conditions regionally and internationally,” chairman Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said in a statement.
FAB, which was created in 2017 by the merger of two Abu Dhabi-based lenders, saw its assets grow 10 percent last year to $224 billion making it the second largest Arab bank in terms of assets after Qatar National Bank.

Topics: banking First Abu Dhabi Bank UAE

Related

Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi Bank to start commercial banking in Saudi Arabia this year
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi Bank’s Q4 profit crimped by merger costs

Latest updates

UN food agency says aid looted in Yemen’s Houthi-held area
At least 10 killed in militant attack on Burkina village
Profit at UAE’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank modestly up
French police clear hundreds from Paris migrant camp
Nicki Minaj’s brother sentenced to 25 years to life

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.