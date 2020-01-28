You are here

  At least 10 killed in militant attack on Burkina village

At least 10 killed in militant attack on Burkina village

Children standing in the shadow of a tree at a camp for internally displaced people in Barsalogho, Burkina Faso on Jan. 27, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • The attack was launched on Saturday and militants were still in the area on Monday
  • Extremist groups have killed almost 800 people in Burkina Faso and displaced 600,000 more since the start of 2015
OUAGADOUGOU: At least 10 men have been killed in a major attack on a village in Burkina Faso, which is in the grip of a bloody insurgency, security and local sources told AFP on Tuesday.

“We are talking of between 10 and 30 dead” in in the assault, which targeted the village of Silgadji in northern Soum province, said one of the sources, a security official.

The attack was launched on Saturday and militants were still in the area on Monday, a local resident in nearby Bourzanga town told AFP by phone, citing accounts from those who had fled.

“The terrorists surrounded the people at the village market, before separating them into two groups. The men were executed and the women were ordered to leave the village,” the source said.

The security source said: “Security teams are trying to get to the site but access to the village has probably been booby-trapped with homemade mines, and they are having to proceed carefully.”

Extremist groups have killed almost 800 people in Burkina Faso and displaced 600,000 more since the start of 2015, when extremist violence began to spread from neighboring Mali.

The Sahel country is one of the most impoverished in the world.

Its army is ill-equipped and poorly trained to deal with the threat although in recent months commanders claim to have killed roughly 100 jihadists.

There are 4,500 French troops deployed in the region, as well as a 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping force in Mali, backing the forces of the “G5 Sahel” anti-terror group — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

  • Police said 1,436 people — including 93 children and 1,187 single men — had been removed from the camp
  • Dozens of camps have sprung up since the migrant influx to Europe that began in 2015
PARIS: Police moved hundreds of migrants from a makeshift camp in northern Paris early on Tuesday, the latest attempt to discourage asylum seekers from living in the streets of the French capital.

Police said 1,436 people — including 93 children and 1,187 single men — had been removed from the camp, where they had been living in tents and makeshift shelters along the Paris ring road.

Dozens of camps have sprung up since the migrant influx to Europe that began in 2015, and some 20,000 people have been removed from camps in or near Paris in the past year.

Under a biting wind, the migrants climbed on to buses carrying a bare minimum of belongings, leaving behind tents as well as mattresses, bicycles and other items.

“We’ll see where the police are going to take us,” said Fatima, a 38 year-old from Ivory Coast, waiting to board a bus with her three daughters, one still in a pram.

“For now we don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re staying hopeful,” she told AFP.

Yssouf, a 29-year-old also from Ivory Coast, told AFP on Tuesday he had been living at the camp since December after he was ordered to leave a housing facility when his asylum request was rejected.

“The cold was starting to get unbearable,” he said. “I’m glad to be able to have shelter, even though I know it’s only for a little while. It’s better than nothing.”

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner had promised to clear all migrant camps from the city by the end of last year, in part by opening more shelters for asylum seekers but also by deporting those whose claims are rejected.

Officials have said they were now deploying police to ensure migrants do not return to the razed camps or set up new ones.

“We are not going to resume a never-ending cycle of evacuations followed by new installations,” Paris police chief Didier Lallement told journalists at the scene.

But critics say that unless the government provides long-term lodgings or the prospect of legal residency, many migrants will avoid administrative centers and return to the streets.

Some 300 people had already set up tents just a few hundred meters away from the razed camp.

It was the 60th major operation to clear migrant camps in or near Paris since 2015.

President Emmanuel Macron said last year that France must end its “lax” approach to immigration.

