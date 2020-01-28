Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula hosts Ecotrail running race for first time

RIYADH: Runners will get a chance to explore Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula site as part of the Ecotrail running race to be held for the first time at the city.

The event will be held on Feb. 8 as part of the Winter in Tantora Festival.

The run will take place at the at the UNESCO World Heritage Site regarded as the Kingdom’s archeological treasure.

The runners will compete in 83km,45km and 10km distances through the city’s majestic sandstone mountains and canyons.

Meanwhile, explorers can enjoy a 10km hike that will take them through the tombs, historic sites and monuments representing tens of thousands of years of human history.

EcoTrail was founded in Paris in 2008 to promote and organize eco friendly trail running races while highlighting local heritage.