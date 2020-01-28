You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula hosts Ecotrail running race for first time

EcoTrail was founded in Paris in 2008 for promoting & organizing eco friendly trail running races while highlighting local heritage. (Supplied)
Updated 28 January 2020
RIYADH: Runners will get a chance to explore Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula site as part of the Ecotrail running race to be held for the first time at the city. 

The event will be held on Feb. 8 as part of the Winter in Tantora Festival. 

The run will take place at the at the UNESCO World Heritage Site regarded as the Kingdom’s archeological treasure. 

The runners will compete in 83km,45km and 10km distances through the city’s majestic sandstone mountains and canyons. 

Meanwhile, explorers can enjoy a 10km hike that will take them through the tombs, historic sites and monuments representing tens of thousands of years of human history.

EcoTrail was founded in Paris in 2008 to promote and organize eco friendly trail running races while highlighting local heritage.

  • Saudi conference study reveals 140 cinemas planned for Kingdom creating estimated 5,300 jobs
  • One of the main goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan was to increase household spending on domestic entertainment from 2.9 percent to 6 percent of total expenditure
RIYADH: Investment in building new cinemas in Saudi Arabia was expected to top SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) during 2020, according to latest figures.

Data published ahead of the Cinema Build KSA 2020 conference, taking place at the Fairmont hotel in Riyadh on Feb. 19 to 20, revealed that 140 movie theaters were planned to open in 30 malls throughout the Kingdom, creating more than 5,300 job opportunities.

The Saudi cinema industry would see enormous growth and was set to become the leader in the region having already gained attention from stakeholders around the globe, research from conference partner Great Minds Group predicted.

With a total of 1,323 screens planned for the country, demand for materials and resources to build cinemas has increased dramatically.

The Cinema Build KSA report revealed that an estimated 158,760 cinema seats and more than 5,953,500 square feet of carpet would be required to realize this year’s growth plans, in addition to more than 18,852,750 square feet of gypsum boards, wall panels, and specialist ceiling materials and 1,250 air-handling units.

One of the main goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan was to increase household spending on domestic entertainment from 2.9 percent to 6 percent of total expenditure, considering that Saudi nationals spent about $30 billion annually on tourism and entertainment outside the Kingdom.

Supporting and enhancing the fast-growing cinema sector would not only recover Saudi investments abroad but would also create more than 5,314 job opportunities in 2020 in the Saudi market, according to the Cinema Build KSA report.

The Saudi cinema industry was predicted to see enormous growth and being the largest gathering of cinema stakeholders in the Kingdom, Cinema Build KSA 2020 aims to serve as a learning center for building world-class film theaters.

The event is organized by Eyes of Cities in association with the Great Minds Group. Boasting more than 300 attendees, at least 30 sponsors and exhibitors, and 25 international speakers, the second annual conference will cover a broader aspect of the burgeoning cinema industry in the Kingdom.

