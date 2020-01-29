Saudi human rights chief: Electronic link project to help fight human trafficking

You are here

Al-Awwad noted that the electronic link project was a step in the right direction to combat the crime of human trafficking by aiding coordination between various government authorities. (SPA)
Updated 29 January 2020
SPA

  • He had contributed to building a regulatory and institutional framework ensuring the protection of all persons from human trafficking
RIYADH: Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, president of the Kingdom’s Human Rights Commission (HRC), stressed the importance of concerted efforts between various authorities to combat and eliminate the crime of human trafficking at a meeting of the Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons, where he praised the electronic link project between different sections of the HRC.
Al-Awwad presented the Kingdom’s achievements in this preventing human trafficking through the regulations that it had imposed, international agreements and protocols it had adhered to, and memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed between it and relevant international organizations and bodies. All these, he said, had contributed to building a regulatory and institutional framework ensuring the protection of all persons from human trafficking, and enforced prosecution against perpetrators.
During a meeting with the executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Judge Hatim Ali, officials from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and a number of government agencies, Al-Awwad noted that the electronic link project was a step in the right direction to combat the crime of human trafficking by aiding coordination between various government authorities.
The meeting also tackled measures that will be adopted by the UNODC according to an MoU signed with the HRC to tighten cooperation in combating and preventing trafficking in persons, providing technical and administrative expertise at centers that shelter victims, and establishing appropriate mechanisms to provide legal, financial and moral support.

Culture Minister Prince Badr salutes ‘the father of arts’ as musical play launches Saudi Theater Initiative

Hala Tashkandi
Sarah Al-Suhaimai

Culture Minister Prince Badr salutes ‘the father of arts’ as musical play launches Saudi Theater Initiative

RIYADH: The curtain rose on Tuesday night on a sparkling new musical play — and on an ambitious new era for Saudi theater.

“Daraish Al-Nour” (Windows of Light), written by poet Saleh Zamanan and directed by Fatees Baqna, launched the National Theater Initiative at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh.

The play, with a cast of local actors including Naif Khalaf, Khaled Saqr and Ibrahim Al-Hassawi, explores Saudi culture past and present, and includes a number of pop-culture and historical references that older audiences in particular will appreciate.

Applause, cheers and whistles rang out through the theater at the end of every act, whether the scene on stage was a cheerful, traditional Saudi dance, or a more intense, dramatic scene full of angst.

The performance was introduced by the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who described theater as “ the father of arts.” He added: “We have great expectations regarding the future of the art of theater in Saudi Arabia. We want Saudi Arabia to be a leader in the field.”

Abdul Aziz Ismail, president of the National Theater Initiative, said theater was important in Saudi culture and the new scheme was a great step forward for the art form. “Our culture will be reborn through this historic moment,” he said. “We are going to express our culture through our theater.”

