You are here

  • Home
  •  “We Are All Things”: An ode to lost love 

 “We Are All Things”: An ode to lost love 

"We Are All Things" by Elliot Colla. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7958

Updated 29 January 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

 “We Are All Things”: An ode to lost love 

Updated 29 January 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: In a room in Cairo, a man sits alone surrounded by items that fill his house. His relationship has just ended and, as he laments, he doesn’t realize that he isn’t the only witness to his latest tragedy. The objects in his house that he interacts with every day but pays little attention to, all watch on as the remnants of moments fade away from the room but remain imprinted in them. In “We Are All Things,” a graphic prose poem written by Elliott Colla and illustrated by Ganzeer, ordinary objects are brought to life with their own opinions, memories, and quirks.

The first image is of a black lamp with a pink shade which illuminates the room as it “soaks up the shapes and colors of the rest of the room and wears them as a funhouse reflection.” Colla’s words and Ganzeer’s pink and black illustrations jolt awake objects to tell their side of the tale.

Each object has a special personality, the bed that harbors not only humans but also the weevils that have eaten away the cotton in the pillows. A stereo that plays Umm Kulthum’s voice from a cassette tape, her pink figure in the middle of the page passionately singing of a longing that has repeated itself in the room countless times. The oldest object is a mirror, which not only sees things but keeps images and memories, making the room seem as if it is “full of ghostly reflections and optical echoes.”

Colla’s words ignite everyday objects, giving them spirited personalities, such as the clock that must endure “obscure comments” about itself, such as: “Time standing still. Time flying. A stitch in time,” while it holds time together with its “wires, coils, and levers.” Ganzeer’s illustrations capture the moments and objects so intricately in a charmingly unique atmosphere created by a collaboration that is peculiarly delightful.

Ganzeer and Colla push readers to think beyond existence to where secrets can be held by the objects in their lives in this remarkable chapbook. Molly Crabapple sums up the book perfectly in the introduction: “This is Elliott Colla and Ganzeer’s nostalgic ode to a lost love in a city that for the last two millennium has been the focus of every variety of love, longing, and loss.”

Topics: We Are All Things

Yara Shahidi stars in new adidas Originals campaign

Yara Shahidi was selected to star in the new adidas Originals campaign. Supplied
Updated 57 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Yara Shahidi stars in new adidas Originals campaign

Updated 57 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Adidas has selected US actress Yara Shahidi to star in the sportswear giant’s latest campaign for its signature Superstar sneakers, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2020. The part-Iranian actress appears in the “Change Is a Team Sport” ad, which the brand said in a press release “[celebrates] five decades of culture makers, boundary pushers, and limit breakers,” alongside the first female K-Pop group to perform at Coachella, Black Pink, as well as Jonah Hill, Pharrell Williams and Anitta, among many others.

The new campaign comes with a celeb-studded short film, directed by Hill and that also stars Shahidi, that follows young skateboarder Jenn Sotto as she journeys through her school and encounters the other Adidas representatives along the way.

It's not the first time the “Blackish” star has championed the ubiquitous three stripes in recent weeks. In an IGTV video, the 19-year-old revealed that Beyonce sent her an entire clothing rack filled with Ivy Park x Adidas swag before the pieces even hit the shelves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Y’[email protected] has DELIVERED

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Topics: Yara Shahidi Adidas

Latest updates

EASA approves partial return to Iran, Iraq airspace for EU airlines
Lebanon Prime Minister asks government, banks for plan to restore confidence
Yara Shahidi stars in new adidas Originals campaign
Boeing reports first annual loss since 1997
EU announces strict 5G rules, but no Huawei ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.