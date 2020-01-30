You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman receives outgoing GCC secretary-general

King Salman receives outgoing GCC secretary-general

King Salman welcomes Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, former secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5q36

Updated 30 January 2020
SPA

King Salman receives outgoing GCC secretary-general

  • King Salman thanked Al-Zayani for his efforts to enhance joint Gulf action
Updated 30 January 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman expressed his appreciation to Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at the end of his term as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general.

King Salman thanked Al-Zayani for his efforts to enhance joint Gulf action.

Al-Zayani thanked the king for his cooperation during his time as GCC secretary-general.

The meeting was attended by Tamim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Salem, assistant special secretary to King Salman.

Earlier, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a luncheon in honor of Al-Zayani.

Prince Faisal praised Al-Zayani’s role in enhancing cooperation among member states.

Al-Zayani thanked the minister and the Saudi government and people, and recalled the support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership during his term. 

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also thanked Al-Zayani for his efforts and support during his term.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister and GCC secretary-general sign military agreement
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives GCC secretary-general and other diplomats in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh

Updated 30 January 2020

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh

Updated 30 January 2020

RIYADH: An energy efficiency seminar was organized by the Saudi Electronics and Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) in cooperation with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The seminar was held at Japanese Embassy in Riyadh in partnership with the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center.

Hirofumi Miyake, interim Japanese chargé d’affaires in Riyadh, stressed the importance of energy saving and conservation and mentioned that Japan had been making enormous contributions to the policymaking processes in Saudi Arabia.

SEHAI executive director, Ismael Mufarreh, said that the seminar aimed to address the rationalization of energy consumption and increase efficiency in various sectors. He said trainees at SEHAI would also be given comprehensive training in the field energy conservation. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Related

Saudi Arabia
Japan training support for Saudi engineers
photos
Saudi Arabia
Continuity key for Saudi Arabia as it prepares for G20 summit: T20 Japan chair

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh
Saudi Labor Ministry to launch business initiatives
First W20 meeting kicks off in Riyadh
King Abdul Aziz University launches Saudi Association for English Language Education 
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian embassy celebrates Republic Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.