King Salman receives outgoing GCC secretary-general

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman expressed his appreciation to Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at the end of his term as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general.

King Salman thanked Al-Zayani for his efforts to enhance joint Gulf action.

Al-Zayani thanked the king for his cooperation during his time as GCC secretary-general.

The meeting was attended by Tamim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Salem, assistant special secretary to King Salman.

Earlier, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a luncheon in honor of Al-Zayani.

Prince Faisal praised Al-Zayani’s role in enhancing cooperation among member states.

Al-Zayani thanked the minister and the Saudi government and people, and recalled the support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership during his term.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also thanked Al-Zayani for his efforts and support during his term.