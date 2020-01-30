Saudi Labor Ministry to launch business initiatives

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development will launch 20 new initiatives to stimulate and strengthen the business environment for the private sector. The ministry also wants to increase localization of job opportunities and promote competitiveness in the job market.

The initiatives follow a series of workshops held with the private sector and job seekers as well as meetings with government agencies.

Initiatives include the development of recruitment policies and mechanisms, including those related to visas for establishing new facilities, in addition to developing the online portal for government support and seasonal visas, providing training and development opportunities for Saudi job seekers and employees, and providing advice and support to all workers.