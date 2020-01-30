Belgian court angers Turkey with PKK ruling

You are here

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin said the government’s position was that the PKK was a terrorist organization. (Courtesy Twitter)
JEDDAH: Turkey has condemned Belgium’s top appeal court for saying that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is not a terror group and that people affiliated to it cannot be prosecuted by anti-terror laws.

The Tuesday ruling from the country’s top appeal court, which ratified a ruling of a lower court from last March, blocked the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to the PKK and asserted that the group’s armed struggle was “Turkey’s own domestic dispute.”

The PKK has waged an insurgency against Turkey for decades that has claimed the lives of around 40,000 people. It is listed as a terror group by Turkey, the EU and the US. The Council of Europe also has the group on its terror list.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin said the government’s position was clear and that the PKK was a terrorist organization, but the ruling has upset Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the decision and said it was an “explicit attempt to undermine the law” and accused Belgium of “hypocrisy.” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that the decision was “hypocritical” and “political.”

Tens of millions of Kurds are scattered across Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Armenia but they do not have a state of their own. Attempts to set up their own state have been repressed, and the PKK was set up to fight for Kurdish independence in Turkey. 

“The decision of the court is the expression of the judiciary, which is strictly independent of the executive, and as such must be understood by all actors,” Goffin said. “Belgium will continue to defend the inclusion of the PKK and other Turkish terrorist groups on the European list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts and its judicial authorities will continue to cooperate with their European and other partners involved in the persecution of people at the PKK, as they have for years.”

Belgium’s ambassador to Turkey, Michel Malherbe, tweeted that the legal ruling was unconnected to the government’s position, and that the PKK “is and will continue to be” a terrorist organization.

Kurds in Belgium welcomed the court’s ruling, however, with community spokesman Orhan Kilic saying it would set new standards for further debate on the Kurdish issue and the actions of the Turkish state.

He also said Western governments and the EU may be in a better position to pressure Ankara for a peaceful solution.

Barin Kayaoglu, from the American University of Iraq Sulaimani, said the court decision would affect Belgium-Turkey relations.

“From now on, it is very unlikely that Belgium will receive any verbal or operational support from Turkey in counterterrorism,” he told Arab News. “Another side effect of this decision might be Turkey’s unwillingness to cooperate with the Belgian government in counterintelligence sharing to identify and track foreign fighters of Belgian nationality. Ankara has begun learning how to play hardball in recent years.”

The deadliest terror attack in Belgium was in Brussels in March 2016, when Daesh-claimed assaults killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others.

Topics: Turkey Belgium PKK

Thousands of South Korean staff face forced leave at US military bases

Updated 30 January 2020
Jeff Sung

Thousands of South Korean staff face forced leave at US military bases

  • US Forces Korea (USFK) issued 60-day potential furlough notices to 9,000 South Korean employees at US military installations
  • Cost-sharing negotiations between the allied nations remain deadlocked, with the US demanding the South pay $4.7 billion in host-nation support
Updated 30 January 2020
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: A dispute over a cost-sharing scheme for maintaining US troops in South Korea has put local staff at risk of losing their jobs.

On Tuesday the US Forces Korea (USFK) issued 60-day potential furlough notices to 9,000 South Korean employees at US military installations, where about 28,000 American soldiers are stationed to help safeguard the South against military threats from North Korea.

“United States Forces began providing Korean national employees today with a 60-day notice of a potential administrative furlough that could occur on April 1, 2020,” USFK said in a statement.

Cost-sharing negotiations between the allied nations remain deadlocked, with the US demanding the South pay $4.7 billion in host-nation support, nearly five times more than Seoul’s contribution of about $870 million last year.

US President Donald Trump insists the South stump up more money for shared security burdens, calling the country wealthy.

“Without the Republic of Korea’s continued commitment to share the cost of employing our Korean national workforce, USFK will soon exhaust programmed funds available to pay their salaries and wages,” the USFK statement read.

“We don’t blame our government,” Kang Tae-wook, secretary general of the policy bureau at the USFK Employee Union, told Arab News. “The current impasse over the cost-sharing issue is because America’s demand is out of the existing agreement’s framework. There were a few times when the USFK gave potential furlough notices to South Korean workers at US bases. This year, they notified each worker individually. That means they are more serious than before.”  

Union members have pledged to continue working at their bases even if they are not paid.

“This is a security-related issue,” Kang added. “We will keep working without payment for the security of this country. We hope both governments will strike a deal in a reasonable, fair and mutually acceptable manner in the near future.”

There is concern about livelihoods, however.

“If this is prolonged by several months, our homes will be disrupted,” Lee Jae-soo, a 48-year-old security guard at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi province, told Arab News. “Even American soldiers and friends here are worried about the current situation.” He added that the problem was political and not related to “the friendship between the people of Korea and America.”

Most of the South Korean workers provide administrative and technical support to US service personnel and their salaries have been covered by their country’s contribution.

A furlough could jeopardize the security of US bases, as well as the defense readiness of the allied forces.

“Without the normal operation of base facilities, unit training and readiness would be affected, as service members would have to be assigned to roles outside their duties,” a USFK official who requested anonymity told Arab News.

The presence of US troops in South Korea is regarded as a deterrent to aggression from the North, which is armed with a nuclear arsenal and conventional weapon systems. Under a wartime operational scenario, the US military is supposed to draw up to 690,000 American personnel from outside the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, major US-South Korean military drills have been suspended since a Singapore meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April 2018.

Topics: South Korea US Forces Korea

