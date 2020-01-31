You are here

Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide

An airplane (top) carrying South Korean citizens repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan lands at Gimpo airport in Seoul on January 31, 2020. (AFP / Jung Yeon-je)
CHICAGO/PARIS: Pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines stop flights to China as health officials declare a global emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with American Airlines’ pilots filing a lawsuit seeking an immediate halt.
China has reported nearly 10,000 cases and 213 deaths, but the virus has spread to 18 countries often by plane passengers.
The Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents American Airlines pilots, cited “serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus” in a lawsuit filed in Texas, where the airline is based.
American said it was taking precautions against the virus but had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. On Wednesday it announced flight cancelations from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai starting next month, but is continuing flights from Dallas.
APA President Eric Ferguson urged pilots assigned to US-China flights to decline the assignment. In a statement, the American Airlines’ flight attendants union said they supported the pilots’ lawsuit and called on the company and the US government to “err on the side of caution and halt all flights to and from China.”
Pilots at United Airlines, the largest US airline to China, concerned for their safety will be allowed to drop their trip without pay, according to a Wednesday memo from their union to members.
United announced on Thursday another 332 US-China flight cancelations between February and March 28, though it will continue operating roundtrip flights from San Francisco to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.
The American Airlines pilot lawsuit came as an increasing number of airlines stopped their flights to mainland China, including Air France KLM SA, British Airways, Germany’s Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic.
Other major carriers have kept flying to China, but protective masks and shorter layovers designed to reduce exposure have done little to reassure crews.

A US flight attendant who recently landed from one major Chinese city said a big concern is catching the virus and spreading it to families, or getting quarantined while on a layover.
“I didn’t understand the gravity of the situation until I went there,” she said on condition of anonymity, describing general paranoia on the return flight, with every passenger wearing a mask. “Now I feel like I’m on a 14-day countdown.”
Thai Airways is hosing its cabins with disinfectant spray between China flights and allowing crew to wear masks and gloves.
Delta Air Lines is operating fewer flights and offering food deliveries so crew can stay in their hotels. The carrier is also allowing pilots to drop China trips without pay, a memo from its union to members said.
Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. and Singapore Airlines are sending additional crew to fly each plane straight back, avoiding overnight stays.
The South Korean carrier also said it was loading hazmat suits for flight attendants who might need to take care of suspected coronavirus cases in the air.
Airlines in Asia are seeing a big drop in bookings along with forced cancelations because of the coronavirus outbreak, the head of aircraft lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. said, adding the impact could last for some months.
The outbreak poses the biggest epidemic threat to the airline industry since the 2003 SARS crisis, which led to a 45% plunge in passenger demand in Asia at its peak in April of that year, analysts said.
Fitch Ratings said airlines with more moderate exposure to China and the Asia-Pacific region were likely to be able to re-deploy capacity to alternative routes to mitigate the effect on traffic, but that could increase competition on those routes and reduce airfares.
Air France, which maintained China flights throughout the SARS epidemic, suspended its Beijing and Shanghai flights on Thursday after cabin crews demanded an immediate halt.
“When the staff see that other airlines have stopped flying there, their reaction is ‘Why are we still going?’,” said Flore Arrighi, president of UNAC, one of the airline’s four main flight attendants’ unions.

Topics: China Coronavirus Allied Pilots Association (APA)

Philippines’ president bans Cabinet from traveling to US

Updated 31 January 2020
Ellie Aben

Philippines’ president bans Cabinet from traveling to US

  • Escalating row over Senate sanctions bid threatens security, officials warn
Updated 31 January 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has barred members of his Cabinet from traveling to the US, a move that will further distance the Philippines from its long-standing ally.

This follows the Filipino leader’s earlier decision to unilaterally end the Philippines-US Visiting Forces Agreement after Washington canceled the visa of one of his close political associates, former police chief Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa.

“I will not allow any Cabinet member to go there (US) at this time,” Duterte said on Wednesday night.

“No Cabinet member should be allowed to go to the US ... indefinitely,” he added. He also reiterated his decision to scrap the military deal between the two countries. “I am terminating. I was not joking. The day I said it was the day that I decided it should be terminated,” he said.

Duterte said that the move was motivated by the US Senate’s decision to push for sanctions against Philippine officials linked to human rights abuses under the Duterte administration and those involved in the detention of opposition Sen. Leila de Lima.

“They say it is subject to my whim, caprice. No. It started when they mentioned the US resolution. Since then, my mind has been working. I’m like that. I don’t wait,” he said.

Asked if he wanted to weaken the Philippines’ relationship with the US, the president said he was “slowly toning it down.”

Regarding his decision to skip the ASEAN-US summit in Las Vegas in March, Duterte said it is “for strategic and geopolitical considerations,” but declined to elaborate further.

Some Philippine officials voiced concerns over the impact the president’s latest move will have on the economy and defense.

“An indefinite travel ban to the US imposed on all members of the Cabinet could have adverse consequences on our country’s economy and security, not to mention the many employed Filipino immigrants there, especially if the US retaliates to the recent tirades of President Duterte,” warned Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security.

Philippines exports to the US are worth at least $10 billion, Lacson said, adding that it also receives 52 percent of the total US military support and assistance in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rep. Ruffy Biazon said the end of the military deal posed risks to national security.

The government must now come up with a contingency “defense and security plan under a scenario that does not include the US,” Biazon said.

“A huge component of the country’s defense and security, from training our troops to acquisition of defense items, involves the close relationship between the US and the Philippines.”

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

