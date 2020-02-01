Six hijab-wearing trailblazers to know on World Hijab Day

DUBIA: Feb. 1 is World Hijab Day and in honor of the occasion we celebrate the trailblazing hijab-wearing athletes, models, musicians and politicians breaking the mold.

Halima Aden







(Photo: Instagram/@halima)



The Somali-American model, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, made headlines as the first hijab-wearing model when she made her runway debut at the Yeezy Season 5 show in 2016.

Nura Afia







(Photo: Instagram/nuralailalov)



In 2016, CoverGirl named Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia an ambassador for the new So Lashy! BlastPro Mascara, making her not only the first hijab-wearing woman, but the first Muslim figure, to star in a campaign for the beauty brand.

Ghaliaa Chaker







(Photo: Instagram/@ghaliaaofficial)



Based in the UAE's Al-Ain, the rising Syrian star began performing in talent shows across the emirate before relocating to Dubai to pursue her singing career.

Ibtihaj Muhammad







(Photo: Instagram/@ibtihajmuhammad)



During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first American athlete to compete in the games wearing a hijab.

Stephanie Kurlow







(Photo: Instagram/@stephaniekurlow)



Based in Sydney, Australia, Stephanie Kurlow first rose to prominence as the world’s first hijab-wearing ballerina.

Ilhan Omar







(Photo: Instagram/@repilhan)



The 37-year-old Democrat became the first African refugee and hijab-wearing woman to serve in Congress after beating out five other candidates in 2018’s primary race to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.