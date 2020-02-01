You are here

  • Home
  • Six hijab-wearing trailblazers to know on World Hijab Day

Six hijab-wearing trailblazers to know on World Hijab Day

Feb. 1 is World Hijab Day. (Instagram/@stephaniekurlow)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gam7k

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Six hijab-wearing trailblazers to know on World Hijab Day

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBIA: Feb. 1 is World Hijab Day and in honor of the occasion we celebrate the trailblazing hijab-wearing athletes, models, musicians and politicians breaking the mold.

Halima Aden




(Photo: Instagram/@halima)

The Somali-American model, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, made headlines as the first hijab-wearing model when she made her runway debut at the Yeezy Season 5 show in 2016.

Nura Afia




(Photo: Instagram/nuralailalov)

In 2016, CoverGirl named Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia an ambassador for the new So Lashy! BlastPro Mascara, making her not only the first hijab-wearing woman, but the first Muslim figure, to star in a campaign for the beauty brand.

Ghaliaa Chaker




(Photo: Instagram/@ghaliaaofficial)

Based in the UAE's  Al-Ain, the rising Syrian star began performing in talent shows across the emirate before relocating to Dubai to pursue her singing career.

Ibtihaj Muhammad




(Photo: Instagram/@ibtihajmuhammad)

During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first American athlete to compete in the games wearing a hijab.

Stephanie Kurlow




(Photo: Instagram/@stephaniekurlow)

Based in Sydney, Australia, Stephanie Kurlow first rose to prominence as the world’s first hijab-wearing ballerina.

Ilhan Omar




(Photo: Instagram/@repilhan)

The 37-year-old Democrat became the first African refugee and hijab-wearing woman to serve in Congress after beating out five other candidates in 2018’s primary race to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

Topics: World Hijab Day

Gigi Hadid named a panelist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Gigi Hadid joins industry experts on the 2020 LVMH Prize Jury. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 February 2020
Arab News

Gigi Hadid named a panelist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

  • Though much younger than the other inductees, Hadid no doubt has plenty of experience to bring to the table
Updated 01 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: In December, LVMH opened its applications for the LVMH Prize 2020 for Young Fashion Designers and over the weekend, the company revealed the panel of jurors who will be choosing the finalists.

Joining the expert committee for the seventh edition of the award is part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid. She will help select the winning designers alongside other big names and industry insiders from the worlds of fashion and commerce, including British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Irish activist Sinead Burke, Moda Operandi co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo and entrepreneur Caroline Daur. The panel now counts a total of 68 experts.

The 24-year-old will also act as an ambassador for the prize’s showroom in February, where the semifinalists will show their collections to the panel made up of industry heavyweights.

“They are witnesses and essential actors of fashion,” said Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, of the nine new panelists in a statement. “Their vision helps to discover the most promising talents. I would like to thank them warmly for their loyalty and commitment to our cause.”

View this post on Instagram

7TH EDITION OF THE LVMH PRIZE FOR YOUNG FASHION DESIGNERS: MEET THE EXPERTS The @lvmhprize is pleased to announce the members of the panel of Experts - creatives, influencers and visionaries of the industry - who will have the prestigious task of selecting this year's finalists. _ The new Experts are: Sinéad Burke - @thesineadburke Ronnie Cooke Newhouse - @ronnie.cooke.newhouse Caroline Daur - @carodaur Jo Ellison - @jellison22 Leaf Greener - @leaf_greener Gigi Hadid - @gigihadid Ibrahim Kamara - @ibkamara Natalie Kingham - @nataliekingham Lauren Santo Domingo - @thelsd _ The semi-final will be held in Paris, on February 27th and February 28th at the LVMH Headquarters on 22 avenue Montaigne. The committee of international Experts will select, amongst the 20 semi-finalists, the 8 designers who will participate in the Prize Finale on June 5th, 2020 at the @fondationlv. #LVMHPrize2020 #LVMH

A post shared by LVMH (@lvmh) on

Though much younger than the other inductees, Hadid no doubt has plenty of experience to bring to the table as she helps judge a pool of talented, burgeoning designers. Indeed, Hadid has come a long way since her runway debut at Desigual’s Fall 2014 show six years ago. Today, the Palestinian-Dutch model boasts an impressive fashion CV.

In addition to being one of the most sought-after fashion stars, the California-bred model, who was crowned International Model of the Year in 2016, has closed and opened runways for prestigious fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns from Prada to Chanel, landed covers of prestigious publications the world over and helped design collections with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue Eyewear.

The winner, decided by the jury, will take home a cash prize of $330,000, a “one-year mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, in all fields of expertise” and the chance to work at one of the many prestigious brands under the LVMH umbrella for a year, which includes Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior and more.

Topics: Gigi Hadid LVMH Prize

Latest updates

Six hijab-wearing trailblazers to know on World Hijab Day
Gigi Hadid named a panelist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers
Ciara announces third pregnancy on Instagram
Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death
Sofia Boutella stuns at pre-BAFTA bash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.