You are here

  • Home
  • Jordanian sportswomen eye gold at Arab Women Sports Tournament

Jordanian sportswomen eye gold at Arab Women Sports Tournament

1 / 3
Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club is aiming to secure the top spot in basketball. (Supplied)
2 / 3
In 2018, the Arab Women Sports Tournament hosted 67 clubs from 16 nations. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club is aiming to secure the top spot in basketball. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cwx3y

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Jordanian sportswomen eye gold at Arab Women Sports Tournament

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Jordanian sportswomen are determined to settle for no less than gold at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST).

The tournament, organized by Sharjah Women’s Sports, runs from Sunday to Feb. 12. Sharjah is hosting 78 clubs from 18 Arab nations.

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club is aiming to secure the top spot in basketball, after losing the final game by one point in the previous AWST. De La Salle Club is geared up to prove its mettle in volleyball.

Hamada Sports Club will be competing in table tennis, while Al-Aryan Equestrian Club will represent Jordan in the show-jumping category. 

Saqr Quraish Club’s martial artists are eager to clinch gold in karate.




Jordan's women equestrian team has done well in recent competitions. (Supplied)

“AWST has had a significant impact on enhancing the Arab women’s sports landscape since its first edition,” said Fuheis Youth Club President Ayman Samawi.

“It’s the largest professional platform for the region’s sportswomen, and has enabled us to compete with our counterparts. The tournament’s message is that women’s sports are equally important.”

Samawi thanked AWST’s organizers for offering Arab sportswomen from 18 nations yet another opportunity to demonstrate their skills and compete in a world-class environment.

Faisal Al-Nsoor, the club’s coach, said: “Over the years AWST has crossed many milestones, honing the talents and capabilities of athletes across the Arab world by providing them with this prestigious competition platform.”

He added: “AWST has offered the region’s sportswomen a major impetus to continue perfecting their game and gain more expertise in their respective sporting disciplines. The more games against tough opponents they play, the more agility and experience they gain.”

Assistant coach Nayef Asfour said: “We’re well prepared for AWST. Our team is coming into the tournament feeling confident after their big win in the Jordanian leagues last week.”




Jordan's women basketball team is considered one of the top in the AWST. (Supplied)

He added: “Three new players have joined our ranks for AWST, which is the strongest tournament of its kind.”

Asfour said the team is competing without its captain, Rasha Abdo, who is indisposed due to personal circumstances.

The AWST is being organized in partnership with the UAE Sports Council, the Sharjah Sports Council and the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees.

Launched in 2012, the bi-yearly Olympics-themed women’s sports tournament hosts clubs from Arab nations.

They compete in nine sports: Karate, basketball, volleyball, fencing, show jumping, shooting, archery, athletics and table tennis.

In 2018, AWST hosted 67 women’s sports clubs from 16 Arab nations. More than 380 Arab media outlets covered the event.

Topics: Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) Sharjah Sharjah Women’s Sports

Related

Sport
1000 women athletes to take part in Arab Sports Tournament in UAE
Saudi Arabia
Shoura council asks Saudi sports authority to support women sports

McDowell leads going into Saudi International final round

Updated 02 February 2020
Chito P. Manuel

McDowell leads going into Saudi International final round

  • 40-year-old European Tour veteran hopes to seal the deal 
Updated 02 February 2020
Chito P. Manuel

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Graeme McDowell did not let a second birdie chance slip away to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the second Saudi International golf tournament.

The 40-year-old tour veteran from Northern Ireland made sure he got the job done on the par-5 18th on Saturday at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. He drilled a wedge from 181 yards downwind to six feet and made the putt, after playing out neatly from a desert patch to the left where his 313-yard drive had landed.

A hole earlier, McDowell missed a chance to take the outright lead from Frenchman Victor Dubuisson after his birdie try from five feet slid past the par-4 17, after both players tied on 11 under going into the last two holes of the penultimate round of the competition of the European Tour event with a $3.5 million prize pot up for grabs.

Keeping his focus in stiff winds blowing in from the Red Sea, McDowell, who sets out in the final group in Sunday’s last round with 2014 Ryder Cup partner Dubuisson at Gleneagles, said: “Yeah  that was kind of a sign of things to come (third hole, par 3 over the green). I didn’t realize at the time — we felt we hit it in the left bunker — it was a bad shot. It was a flushed snap hook and I couldn’t believe it when it flew that bunker and I got up and saw that ball way over the back. And I was like, oh, no. It came out just perfectly killed and literally it was a lot good putt. So it was a nice way to kind of hang in there and keep the day going.”

BACKGROUND

  • Graeme McDowell from Northern Ireland made sure he got the job done on the par-5 18th on Saturday at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.
  • He drilled a wedge from 181 yards downwind to six feet and made the putt, after playing out neatly from a desert patch to the left where his 313-yard drive had landed.

McDowell handled the brutal conditions well on another overcast and pleasantly cool day to finish on 4-under 66 while Dubuisson had 65 and 11 under.

“The putt on 9 was massive. Those are the kind of putts you look back on the round and you go ‘that was the one.’ But then there were a couple more that came after that,” said McDowell.

At least four players have had a taste of the lead in a tight back nine battle that also featured Malaysia’s Gavin Green and Victor Perez of France, who ended on 9 under and 7 under after a 70 and 73 respectively on Saturday.

“It was brutal out there and a couple of pins, they were tucked so far in corners,” said the 26-year-old Green, who had six top-10 finishes in his European Tour career.

Perez, joined at 7 under by Italy’s Renato Paratore and American star and defending champion Dustin Johnson who said: “Tomorrow I’m going to have to go out and get off to another start like I did today and then finish it off a little better.”

World No. 1  Brooks Koepka made some inroads on so-called moving day to finish with the day’s lowest round of 65 along with Dubuisson and Ian Poulter.

Koepka was on -6 as was fellow US star Phil Mickelson. Along with Johnson the US trio are within striking distance of the leaders.

Topics: 2020 Saudi International Saudi International Saudi golf

Related

Sport
Phil Mickelson inspires teenager on mission to become first Saudi female golf professional
Sport
Phil Mickelson inspires teenager on mission to become first Saudi female golf professional

Latest updates

China reports 304 virus deaths, fires officials for poor job
The Big 5 Saudi expands offering to meet demand
McDowell leads going into Saudi International final round
Tawal spearheads telecom infrastructure at TowerXchange
Invest Saudi continues support of top Saudi golfer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.