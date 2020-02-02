You are here

Chinese central bank to pump $173bn to economy in virus boost

The bank said they would launch the reverse repurchase operation on Monday to maintain reasonable and abundant liquidity. (File/AFP)
  • Overall liquidity of the banking system would be $129 billion more than in the same period last year
  • The move will kick in on the day that China’s financial markets reopen, following an extended Spring Festival break
BEIJING: China’s central bank said Sunday it would pump $173 bn into the economy as it ramps up support for a nationwide fight against a deadly virus that is expected to hit growth.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it would launch a $173 bn reverse repurchase operation on Monday to maintain “reasonable and abundant liquidity” in the banking system, as well as a stable currency market, during the epidemic.

It added that the overall liquidity of the banking system would be $129 billion more than in the same period last year.

The move will kick in on the day that China’s financial markets reopen, following an extended Spring Festival break.

The SARS-like virus which originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has now infected over 14,000 people in the country and claimed more than 300 lives.

The PBOC also announced measures Saturday to step up monetary and credit support for enterprises which are helping in its fight against the virus, such as medical companies.

China’s central bank urged financial institutions to provide “sufficient credit resources” to hospitals and medical research units, among other measures.

Authorities also relaxed tariffs on goods imported for use in the virus fight — including those from the United States, with which it has been engaged in a bruising trade war for around two years.

The move to inject liquidity into its financial system comes as authorities work to shore up confidence in an already slowing economy.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said Sunday that “the epidemic’s impact on the market is short-term, and will not affect the longer-term trend,” reported the state-run People’s Daily.

But China’s travel and tourism sectors have already taken a hit over an unusually quiet Spring Festival break this year, with large-scale events canceled, public attractions closed and people urged to stay home to help contain the outbreak.

China has advised its citizens to postpone trips abroad and canceled both overseas and domestic group tours.

Cinemas were made to close during what would otherwise have been a prime time for blockbuster releases.

Other countries have told their nationals to avoid travel to the country as well, with various airlines trimming their schedules.

Manufacturing has also been halted Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn is keeping its factories in China closed until mid-February, allowing more local employees to delay their return after the new year break.

Toyota, IKEA, Starbucks, Tesla, McDonald’s and Volkswagen are among corporate giants temporarily halting production or shuttering outlets in China.

Tech giant Tencent was among companies telling staff to work at home until February 10.

China saw economic growth of 6.1 percent last year, the slowest in around three decades.

Analysts warn that this could weaken further if the spread of the mysterious pathogen goes on for an extended period.

Analysts at S&P said consumption contributed about 3.5 percentage points of China’s growth rate in 2019.

Even a 10 percent drop in consumption would knock about 1.2 percentage points off GDP, they warned.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s securities regulator said on Sunday it will examine whether AirAsia Group and unit AirAsia X broke securities laws, after UK prosecutors accused executives of receiving bribes from Airbus for buying planes.
The allegations came to light on Friday when Airbus agreed a record $4 billion settlement with France, Britain and the United States. Prosecutors said it had bribed public officials and hidden payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption.
Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Friday that between October 2013 and January 2015, Airbus’s then-parent EADS paid $50 million to sponsor a sports team that was jointly owned by two people described as AirAsia Executive 1 and Executive 2.
The SFO said the executives were rewarded for an aircraft order from Airbus, an allegation AirAsia denied late on Saturday.
“The Securities Commission Malaysia will examine the allegations and review all available evidence to determine if there is any breach of securities laws,” Syed Zaid Albar, the regulator’s chairman, said in a statement.
Directors who act with the intent to cause wrongful loss to their listed firms can face jail or fines, he said.
Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has already launched a separate investigation into the allegations.
AirAsia said in its Saturday statement that it had not been involved with the SFO’s investigation of Airbus or given any opportunity to provide clarification. It denied any wrongdoing.
Reached for comment by Reuters on Sunday, the company pointed to the statement that said it would fully cooperate with “relevant authorities where required.” Airbus said it had no comment.
AirAsia, Asia’s largest budget airline group, runs an all-Airbus fleet of 274 planes.

