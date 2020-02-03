You are here

  • Home
  • Arabic calligraphy to be registered as UNESCO intangible heritage

Arabic calligraphy to be registered as UNESCO intangible heritage

1 / 5
Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (SPA)
2 / 5
Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (SPA)
3 / 5
Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (SPA)
4 / 5
Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (SPA)
5 / 5
Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zp8d4

Updated 03 February 2020
SPA

Arabic calligraphy to be registered as UNESCO intangible heritage

  • Arabic calligraphy has been — and will continue to be — the focus and passion of experts, stakeholders and those involved in cultural affairs, education and science, who are interested in both human and cultural heritage
Updated 03 February 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Sunday hosted a workshop and coordination meeting to register Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Riyadh.

Sixteen Arab countires are participating in the five-day meeting in partnership with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).
This move will strengthen the presence of Arabic calligraphy in local and international forums and conferences. The ministry assigned the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society (SHPS) the management of this file in cooperation with the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science to present it in full to UNESCO in March.
Hattan bin Mounir bin Samman, the secretary-general of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, said that Arabic calligraphy had an exceptional value due to its long history and uniqueness as one of the richest aspects of Arab and Islamic cultural identity.

FASTFACT

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage; falconry, the majlis, coffee, the Najdi ardah, Almezmar, Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, and the palm tree.

“Arabic calligraphy has been — and will continue to be — the focus and passion of experts, stakeholders and those involved in cultural affairs, education and science, who are interested in both human and cultural heritage,” he said.
Abdulrahman Al-Eidan, the director general of SHPS, said that the art of Arabic calligraphy was an important knowledge vessel that contained Arab culture and contributed to passing it from one generation to the next.
Al-Eidan said that registering Arabic calligraphy with UNESCO complements the minister of culture’s announcement that 2020 was the year of Arabic calligraphy.

Topics: UNESCO Arabic calligraphy ALECSO

Related

Saudi Arabia
2020 will be Year of Arabic Calligraphy in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Preserving the culture of Arabic calligraphy

Jeddah to host global travel, tourism expo

A series of programs and events have been launched to encourage tourists both inside and outside Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 03 February 2020
SPA

Jeddah to host global travel, tourism expo

  • Saudi tourism sector’s growth and diversity are due to the synergy of efforts by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage
Updated 03 February 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: The 10th Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) will take place on Feb. 26-28 at the Hilton Hotel.
Some 200 exhibitors from 30 countries — including ministries, airlines, and service providers in the travel and tourism sectors — will participate.
JTTX promotes domestic, regional and international tourism, and features attractions from around the world.
The 10th edition is expected to be the most distinguished, featuring many new tourist destinations, services and special offers such as airline tickets and accommodation.
Maya Halfawi, president of the organizing committee, said this year’s edition will be the largest in terms of the number of participants and visitors.
“This year’s edition comes to keep pace with the development witnessed by the travel market in the Kingdom, which makes it a unique opportunity for both industry makers and stakeholders to meet, learn about new tourist destinations and services, and sign deals so as to promote this sector and enhance the role of the Kingdom,” she added.
The Saudi tourism sector’s growth and diversity are due to the synergy of efforts by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, and the General Entertainment Authority, Halfawi said.
A series of programs and events have been launched to encourage tourists both inside and outside the Kingdom, she added.  
“These initiatives promote the Kingdom’s tourism, culture and history, and accelerate the pace of growth in this sector, thus increasing its efficiency in supporting the national economy,” she said.
Nasser Hamzah, executive director of the JTTX, said it will receive visitors from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Topics: Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX)

Related

Saudi Arabia
One million people needed in Saudi tourism workforce to achieve Vision 2030 goal, says Red Sea Development Co. CEO
Saudi Arabia
As Saudi tourism becomes more accessible, tour guides share their pride in assisting pilgrims

Latest updates

Lebanon to probe death of 4 children in Australia
Chinese markets plunge as rising virus death toll fuels fears for global growth
Al Hilal facing history as well as Urawa in Asian final
Jeddah to host global travel, tourism expo
Saudi female bikers get ready to hit the road

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.